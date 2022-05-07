Brittney Griner honored by WNBA
The Phoenix Mercury paid tribute to Brittney Griner who has spent the last 79 days in Russian custody.
The winds of change continue to blow in the OL room at Georgia Tech. With the additions of Pierce Quick and Paul Tchio both already on campus, things were already going to look much different when the club break fall camp in the summer.
Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field the day before the race, stormed home on the inside to seize a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Rich Strike surged in the final stretch to edge Epicenter, who was the favorite by post time, and Zandon to win the Kentucky Derby.
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, as well as Marcus Smart himself, shared their reaction to the lack of a shooting foul called on Smart at the end of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the teams.
Did you hit it big at the betting window? Here are the payouts for the 2022 Kentucky Oaks horse race, which was won by Secret Oath.
The 148th Kentucky Derby began with no runaway favorite, and it was an 80-1 long shot that ended up taking the roses.
Phoenix Mercury basketball star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia. The US Department of State said the WNBA player is 'wrongfully detained.'
Rich Strike, an 80-1 long shot who only entered the Kentucky Derby field on Friday as a last-minute replacement for Ethereal Road, paid off big for bettors with one of the biggest upsets in Derby history. The horse paid $163.60, $74.20 and $29.40 as the winner on a fast track by 3/4 lengths over favorite Epicenter, who returned $7.40 and $5.20 for second. Longshot and final entry Rich Strike has crossed the finish line first in the 148th Kentucky Derby, outracing favorite Epicenter and Zandon.
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz topped world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open in a thrilling three-set match that lasted more than three-and-a-half hours on Saturday. The win comes a day after the 19-year-old defeated his idol, Rafael Nadal. Djokovic has failed to win any of his four events this year, after being deported […]
Here’s how Mattea Roach’s wining streak ended on “Jeopardy!”
Here is how the field will be aligned when honorary starter Richard Petty waves the green flag to start Sunday's race at Darlington.
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, including jockey, trainer, owner, bloodline and more.
The Kentucky Derby returns to the first Saturday in May for the 148th edition of the Run for the Roses.
We canvas a group of horse handicappers who typically keep their picks and riches to themselves. Here's what they have to say.
It is just one practice snap but fun to see Thomas beat Strange knowing their draft pick difference in the 2022 NFL draft:
Forner Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens DB Earl Thomas is the subject of an arrest warrant. On April 27, Magistrate George Thomas signed a warrant charging Thomas with a third-degree felony for allegedly violating the protective order two or ...
A crossover dribble move drew all of social media's attention in the Mystics season opener against the Indiana Fever.
Boston fans were not very pleased with how Game 3 unfolded for the Celtics, who played to Milwaukee's strengths.
Ever since the Knicks dealt Patrick Ewing, they’ve searched for their next franchise savior in what’s now been two decades of mediocrity. Donovan Mitchell could be that guy.
ESPN's Jalen Rose defends Ben Simmons and says many commentators owe him an apology.