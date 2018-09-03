Brittney Griner hits game-winner, forces Game 5 against Storm

Brittney Griner has been a monster for the Phoenix Mercury during these 2018 WNBA playoffs. The All-Star Center has averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game as the Mercury made its way through to the semi-final round.

Facing elimination on Sunday in Game 4 against the Seattle Storm, Griner came up big.

As time wound down with the teams tied and Phoenix holding the ball with less than 30 seconds to go, the Mercury tried to find daylight against a tough Storm defense looking to closeout and head to the Finals.

Phoenix was unable to get a shot up on its first attempt, and it was Griner who came through after a hockey assist from Camille Little on an offensive rebound. Griner baby-hooked the winning shot through the net with just 14 seconds to go.

Via Twitter: