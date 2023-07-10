Brittney Griner has her first dunk of season in Phoenix Mercury win over LA Sparks

Brittney Griner is far and away the most prolific dunker in WNBA history. On Sunday, she had her first slam of the 2023 season.

The dunk occurred during the second quarter of the Phoenix Mercury's game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Footprint Center. Griner collected a lob pass in the low post, and took advantage of an open pathway to the rim for the dunk.

The dunk was Griner's 25th as a WNBA player. It was her 18th in the regular season to go with five in all-star games and two in the playoffs.

What has been a frustrating season thus far for the Mercury ― the team fired its coach in late June ― got a boost from Griner's performance. Griner scored a game-high 29 points as the Mercury prevailed, 78-72.

Griner recently earned her ninth selection to the WNBA All-Star Game. Griner was named an honorary All-Star last season by commissioner Cathy Engelbert, as she missed the entire 2022 season due to her imprisonment in Russia.

AIR TIME! BRITTNEY GRINER HAS THE FIRST DUNK OF THE 2023 SEASON! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9Kwg0hJCjp — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) July 9, 2023

The Mercury (4-14) currently are tied with the Seattle Storm at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The defending champion Las Vegas Aces (17-2) sport the best record in the league.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brittney Griner has her first dunk of 2023 WNBA season