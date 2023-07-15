Brittney Griner grateful for All-Star season

Griner grateful for All-Star season

An honorary starter last year, Brittney Griner will return to the All-Star Game in Las Vegas for her ninth All-Star selection.

Griner hasn't been rusty this season after working her way back from nearly 300 days in Russian custody after being arrested Feb. 17, 2022, on drug charges at an airport near Moscow. She was released Dec. 8 after the U.S. government agreed to a prisoner swap.

She's been leading the Phoenix Mercury (4-15) with 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots.

“I just wanted to get out there and try my best not to get hurt, give it the best I've got,” Griner said. "I was a little shocked, actually, how it was once I got on the court, so I’m happy with it.

"It was definitely a tough road. A lot of long, hard hours in the gym and in the weight room to get back into it.”

What’s with the format?

Since 2018, the WNBA has implemented a draft format for the game with the top two players with the most votes serving as captains. This year, Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart earned the most votes.

Stewart had the second overall pick and chose Mercury center Brittney Griner, her friend and Team USA teammate.

“It’s impressive what she’s doing. She’s a dominant presence inside. We need her dunks,” Stewart said.

Stewart's team features several other teammates from past and present, including Liberty teammates (Courtney Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu), former Seattle Storm teammates (Jewell Loyd, Eziyoda Magbegor) and University of Connecticut Huskies alumni (Napheesa Collier).

Wilson selected Aces teammate Chelsea Gray with her first overall pick.

New rules

The WNBA will implement three special rules for use solely during this year’s game, including a 4-point shot, 20-second shot clock, and automatic points for free throws.

For the 4-point shot, there will be four circles, two at each end of the court, that will be placed above the current three-point line at a distance of 28-feet from the rim.

The shot clock will be shortened from 24 to 20 seconds. The shot clock will still reset to 14 seconds after an offensive rebound.

In circumstances that would require a player to shoot free throws, the player will automatically be credited with the maximum available points given the situation. The only time players will attempt a free throw will be during the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and during the entirety of any overtime periods.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: WNBA All-Star: Griner grateful for comeback season