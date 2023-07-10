Brittney Griner gets first dunk, Mercury topples Los Angeles Sparks

Brittney Griner has had to go through a lot of firsts this season, but one of the biggest that hung over her head was her first dunk.

Griner ended the anticipation in front of the home crowd at Footprint Center when she dunked in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks.

“It felt good. I thought I forgot how to dunk,” Griner said.

The All-Star center put on a dazzling performance with 29 points and 11 rebounds as the Mercury (4-14) defeated the Sparks 78-72 on Sunday.

Diana Taurasi returned to the starting five after taking Friday’s game in Minnesota off for rest. Taurasi had scored 23 points against New York in Wednesday’s game and was one of the main contributors on offense with 22 points, including four free throws that gave the Mercury an edge in the final minute.

“We’ve had these opportunities, we just haven’t been able to finish," Taurasi said. "I think this night, we just had a more aggressive mentality. When you play passive in these games, it just bites you in the butt. But when we play aggressive not passive, good things happen.”

Griner lays down first dunk of season

Griner was already having a big first half with 16 points and seven field goals, but nothing compared to the pandemonium that set off when she laid down her first dunk.

"It's always great playing here with the X Factor behind us and any small thing, they go crazy over, which is great," interim head coach Nikki Blue said. "But that dunk... It was loud in there, I even think Sophie (Cunningham) tried to get everyone involved more. When something like that happens, it's electrifying and it helped us get to another level."

AIR TIME! BRITTNEY GRINER HAS THE FIRST DUNK OF THE 2023 SEASON! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9Kwg0hJCjp — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) July 9, 2023

It was her first since returning to the Mercury and first since October 13, 2021 during Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals. Including the postseason and All-Star games, Griner now has 25 career dunks in the WNBA.

Energy and effort make an appearance

A testament to how deep the Mercury’s offense was came in the first half when the team was up by six and did not have any points from starter Sophie Cunningham and forward Michaela Onyenwere.

Cunningham and Onyenwere instead did all the little things on the defensive end and led in rebounding in the first half. Cunningham had five and Onyenwere had four. The Mercury ended up with 37 rebounds in the game.

Both exemplified Blue's defensive mentality she set before the team in focusing on getting defensive stops and taking the game minute by minute.

Onyenwere dominated on the hustle plays and earned two jump balls at moments when the Mercury’s shooting went cold. Brianna Turner had three blocked shots and did a good job containing Nneka Ogwumike.

“For us to be diving all over the ground and to be super into it for each other was important for us tonight. It’s something we talked about and we’ve talked about it and I think we’re continuing to grow," Blue said.

Where to next

With 18 games completed and the halfway point approaching, the Mercury have one game in Las Vegas left before the All-Star break.

The team has played six games under Blue now and has made forward progress in rebounding and defense. Turnovers still remain a factor, but against the Sparks, the Mercury scored 21 points off 13 turnovers.

“This process we’re going through is taking a little bit longer than we’d like," Taurasi said. "We’ve seen glimpses where we’re playing really well and we feel good. We just got to put those together a little more consistently and I think in the last two weeks we’ve felt that.”

