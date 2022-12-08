Brittney Griner freed from Russian custody in prisoner swap
The latest on WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian penal colony in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout, including US lawmaker reaction.
Black people just aren't allowed to have nice things.
WNBA All Star Brittney Griner is now free after months of captivity in Russia. She was released as part of a prisoner swap between the United States and the Russian Federation for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Tina Kraus reports on prisoner swap orchestrated by Biden administration bringing Brittney Griner home from Russia (12-8-2022)
The U.S. agreed to release Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed the "Merchant of Death," in exchange for Moscow freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner. Thomas Firestone, former resident legal adviser for the U.S. Embassy In Moscow, joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Tanya Rivero with more.
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, the White House said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
STORY: BIDEN: "She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home."U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he’d won the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, after months in Russian custody.Griner was arrested in Russia in February, tried and convicted of drug charges, and sentenced to nine years in a penal colony.BIDEN: "After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones, and she should have been there all along."The Russian foreign ministry said Moscow had exchanged Griner for convicted Russian arms dealer Victor Bout.Dubbed "the merchant of death," Bout spent decades trafficking guns to rogue states, rebel groups, and murderous warlords. He was nabbed in a sting operation in 2008, extradited to the U.S., and sentenced to 25 years in prison.Russian news agencies said the Griner-Bout swap occurred at an airport in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.Griner has maintained that it was an "honest mistake" that lead to her arrest and did not mean to break the law. She had a prescription at the time in the U.S. for medical marijuana for relief from chronic injuries.The 32-year-old star of the Women's National Basketball Association's Phoenix Mercury is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, who was in Russia to play basketball during the U.S. off-season.Biden described Russia’s prosecution of Griner as a "show trial," and said he never waved in his commitment to see her freed.BIDEN: "She wrote to me back in July. She didn't ask for special treatment, even though we'd been working on her release from day one. She requested a simple, 'please don't forget about me and the other American detainees.'"Biden said he would continue to work toward the release of other Americans he said were unjustly detained, naming Paul Whelan, who is currently in Russian prison.CHERELLE GRINER: "Today my family is whole. But as you all are aware, there are so many other families that are not whole."Griner's wife Cherelle Griner thanked Biden and his administration for freeing Brittney, but paid tribute to those who were still waiting to see loved ones again.CHERELLE GRINER: "We do understand that there are still people out here who are enduring what I endured, the last nine months, of missing, tremendously, their loved ones."But she was committed to celebrating this moment.CHERELLE GRINER: "So, I'm going to smile right now."
Convicted Russian arms dealer Victor Bout has been sent back to Russia in a prisoner exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner. CBS News investigative unit senior producer Pat Milton joins us to discuss the man known as the "Merchant of Death."
Russia's Federal Security Service released video on Dec. 8 of the prisoner swap between WNBA star Brittney Griner and arms dealer Viktor Bout.
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison as part of a prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. Paul Whelan was left out of the deal, though President Biden vowed to keep working for his release. Margaret Brennan has the details of the trade.
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, the White House said.
Brittney Griner's release from Russia in a high-profile prisoner exchange should be celebrated, not disparaged by reactions reeking of bias and bigotry.
Pro basketball player Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody on Dec. 8 in a prisoner swap. Here's how her wife, Cherelle, fought for her freedom.
Brittney Griner, the American basketball star imprisoned in Russia, was released on Thursday (Dec. 8) in a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer whose notoriety earned him the epithet “Merchant of Death.”
The president on Thursday said the WNBA star is “safe” and on her way home after being freed from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.
"She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home," President Biden confirmed.
Brittney Griner is returning to the United States after she was traded with Russia in a prisoner swap for a notorious arms dealer.
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said the prisoner swap agreed with Russia, to exchange WNBA star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, was a "take-it-or-leave-it" offer tabled by a government "that isn't bound by law or morals."
WNBA star Brittney Griner is finally free. It's important we continue talking about how we got here.
Multiple members of the Philadelphia 76ers react to the news of Brittney Griner being released from Russia.