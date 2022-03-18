When will Brittney Griner be freed from Russia? It could be years and here's why.

If there’s one thing government officials, legal experts and scholars agree on when it comes to the frightening case of WNBA star Brittney Griner, it’s that she faces substantial prison time in Russia over drug-related charges.

“In the best of times, with no war, she’d be in a lot of trouble,” said attorney and Russian legal expert Jamison Firestone, one of the main proponents of the Magnitsky Act, the 2012 law that allow the U.S. government to sanction human rights violators. “There’s over a 99% conviction rate. The judges do whatever the prosecutors tell them.”

“If she was caught with (drugs), if that’s accurate, they are going to give her a prison sentence,” Firestone added. “If they charge her with smuggling as opposed to possession, she’s looking at five to 10 years. For smuggling, if they want to be nice, really nice and gracious, they’ll give her five years. In the Russian system, that would be lenient.”

The Olympic gold medalist, seven-time WNBA All-Star and member of the Phoenix Mercury was detained by Russian authorities in mid-February. Griner, 31, was returning to the country after a two-week break for FIBA World Cup qualifying events. She last played for her Russian team on Jan. 29. She’s accused of carrying cannabis oil in her luggage, and smuggling a narcotic substance. Drug offenses in Russia can carry punishments of up to 10 years in prison.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges.

A Moscow court announced Thursday it extended Griner’s detention until May 19, according to the Russian state news agency Tass.

USA TODAY Sports interviewed 15 experts, sports agents and others about Griner’s future, the Russian justice system and why players go to Russia and other countries.

Many who have a personal relationship with Griner said they are uncomfortable speaking about her for fear that any information or opinion could anger the Russians.

Supporters, members of the international sports community and government officials said they are concerned Griner will be sentenced to significant prison time. They point to the nebulous nature of an authoritarian nation’s drug laws, Russia’s hardened anti-gay laws — Griner is openly queer — and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Much of the information about Griner's detainment, and the video of her at the airport, came from the Russian media, which is controlled by the Kremlin and is known for running a sophisticated propaganda machine.

A person close to the situation told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday night that Griner's condition is OK and her Russian legal team has seen her multiple times a week during her detention. The person requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

The State Department said through a spokesperson Thursday night that it’s in frequent contact with Griner’s legal team, and insisted the Russian government provide consular access, or diplomatic access and assistance, to all U.S. citizens detained in Russia, including those in pre-trial detention, as Griner is.

"Russia must abide by its legal obligations and allow us to provide consular services for U.S. citizens detained in Russia," the spokesperson said.

In statements, Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, as well as the WNBA, emphasized that their top priority is to get Griner home safe as soon as possible. Kagawa Colas declined to comment further.

“There are no words to express this pain,” Brittney’s wife, Cherelle Griner, wrote on Instagram in a post addressed to Brittney. “I’m hurting, we’re hurting. We await the day to love on you as a family.”

Why was Griner in Russia?

A common question asked about Griner is: why was she in Russia anyway? The answer is complicated, but mostly, she was there not just to make more money — WNBA players’ salaries are paltry compared to their NBA counterparts, and many play abroad to supplement their income — but to also keep her skills fresh.

Mike Cound, an agent since 1994 who currently represents more than four dozen women’s professional basketball players, had 17 players on WNBA rosters last summer; all of his clients play overseas.

“The WNBA is a four-month league, so you have eight months of your craft where you’re not doing anything,” Cound said.

Not only is it common for players to head overseas, but for many years, the most money has been made in authoritarian countries, including Russia, China and Turkey. (China has not had American women’s players in two years, Cound said, mostly related to COVID-19 fallout.) It’s easy, he knows, when watching and reading the news, to wonder why anyone would choose to play in Russia.

“Russia isn’t thought of as progressive, especially when it comes to all the anti-gay stuff,” he said. “But if you’re not following that and you’re playing there, it’s likely you’ve had a really good pro experience, and you might have made a lot of money.

“The team Griner plays for, UMMC (Ekaterinburg), nobody competes with that team. If the best you can make is $10,000 a month in the rest of the world, that team will pay you $50,000 a month just because they can, and they want you. That’s how different it is there.”

As for why Griner would willingly live and work for several months in a country where homophobia permeates every day life, professional teams can sometimes provide a shield for their athletes. The rules, and sometimes laws, often do not apply to them, and the Russia that Griner and other top players have experienced over the past decade is not the same Russia that average citizens experience regularly.

When political unrest or violence becomes an issue, Cound said there’s no playbook for evacuating players. In the past, he’s helped players quickly exit Israel when tensions escalated and he’s had “nervous times” in Turkey, especially along the Syrian border, during ISIS attacks. Until a few weeks ago, he and his players never had an issue in Russia.

But as Russian troops moved closer to Ukraine and Putin threatened to invade, Cound on Feb. 24 sent a three-page letter to his players, and encouraged them to share it with teammates. In it, he laid out how players could leave — without being in breach of their contract. He emphasized to players that they needed to explain to teams that they weren’t terminating their contract but merely “taking a timeout, a hiatus” and said it’s important teams understand “this is not goodbye, it’s temporary.”

As for the drugs Griner allegedly had, many professional American athletes have traveled with substances illegal in foreign countries, more than a dozen people with knowledge of those practices told USA TODAY Sports, on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of Griner’s situation. Marijuana, for example, is legal in many U.S. states, and players don't even think twice about sticking it in their bag on their way abroad.

“I’ve had at least four to five incidents with drugs but never where someone was detained," said Cound, who added he is not familiar with Griner’s case. "What you have to understand is that teams are very careful. They don’t want the players to get caught (by authorities) because that will bring down stuff on them (the teams), because they’ll get blamed for bringing these Americans in who are breaking the law.”

'Free Brittney'

Media coverage of the situation has been sporadic, but there’s a reason for that, too: multiple players currently overseas — though every WNBA player except Griner is now out of Russia, according to the league — have been encouraged by their agents to keep quiet, worried that talking about the incident, or their own desire to evacuate Russia, could complicate Griner’s situation.

In the past, the State Deptartment has advised families not to make a big fuss in the news media when Americans were detained by hostile foreign governments. Typically, detainee situations like Griner’s are even more sensitive than outsiders realize.

Steven Pifer, ambassador to Ukraine from 1998-2000, and now a Brookings Institute Fellow, said the U.S. Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, is likely monitoring the situation closely, particularly since there are two others, Trevor Reed and Paul Whelan, being held in Russian custody right now.

However, Pifer said there are a number of issues Griner faces.

“Part of the problem, in general, which is why the government has been advising Americans not to travel to Russia for quite some time,” he said, “because of numbers, the American embassy staff in Moscow is really low at this point.”

On Jan. 23, the State Department issued a travel advisory, strongly encouraging Americans to not travel to Russia. But Cound pointed out that dozens of Americans — including other WNBA players — were going into Russia well into February.

“Typically, an embassy would ask for consular access to talk to the person,” Pifer added. “But here’s what one of the problems is: the embassy, they have no authority. They can make an intercession. But in a lot of cases, they can’t do much more than ensure that Americans imprisoned overseas aren’t treated worse than the nationals of the ‘host’ country.”

Recently, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted a simple message in support of Griner. “Free Brittney,” she wrote.

