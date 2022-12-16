Brittney Griner expresses gratitude in first statement after release from Russian prison

2
Chuck Schilken
·2 min read
Brittney Griner flies to Abu Dhabi on Dec. 9 after her release from a Russian prison.(Associated Press)
Brittney Griner flies to Abu Dhabi on Dec. 9 after her release from a Russian prison. (Associated Press)

One week after she arrived back in the U.S. following 10 months of imprisonment in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner expressed gratitude to all those who helped secure her release and provided their love and support during her ordeal.

"The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going," Griner said in a statement released Friday morning. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help."

Griner was arrested in Moscow on Feb. 17, when Russian authorities say they found vape cartridges with 0.7 of a gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. She was sentenced to nine years in prison. Last week, her release was secured by the U.S. as part of a high-profile prisoner swap for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The U.S. was not able to secure the release of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who has been jailed in Russia for nearly four years.

"President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too," Griner wrote. "I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole."

Also in her statement, Griner addressed questions about her future.

"I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon," she said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Brittney Griner prisoner swap AP Sports Story of the Year

    The return of Brittney Griner to the United States in a dramatic prisoner swap with Russia marked the culmination of a 10-month ordeal that captivated world attention, a saga that landed at the intersection of sports, politics, race and gender identity — and wartime diplomacy. Griner had for years been known to fans of women's basketball — college player of the year, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA all-star who dominated her sport. “I think her celebrity and the coinciding with the time of the invasion of Ukraine, those two points together is what made her case national news, international news, but also I think it made it made it feel much more fraught than a lot of the earlier cases of Americans being detained in Russia,” Kimberly St. Julian-Varnon, a Russian historian and doctoral student at the University of Pennsylvania, said in an interview days before Griner was freed.

  • Willow The Cat Celebrates First Christmas In Biden White House

    Willow interrupted Dr. Jill Biden during a western Pennsylvania campaign stop in 2020 and has called the White House home ever since.

  • The Crypto Ice Age Is Here. It Could Get Even Worse.

    The FTX collapse has sparked a crisis of confidence just as the industry tries to burnish its reputation. What's ahead for 2023.

  • Brittney Griner says 'it feels so good to be home' and vows to play this upcoming WNBA season

    Recently released basketball star Brittney Griner on Friday thanked President Joe Biden for securing her freedom from Russian captors and vowed to play in the upcoming WNBA season.

  • Brittney Griner says she intends to play for Phoenix Mercury in 2023 WNBA season

    In an Instagram post published Friday morning on her account, Brittney Griner wrote that she intends to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season.

  • Brittney Griner Says She’s Back and Ready to Play Basketball in New Statement

    The WNBA star thanked everyone who helped bring her home and said she'll return to the court in her first statement since her release from Russian prison

  • Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Terrible Timing Of Trump's 'Imaginary Baseball Card' Launch

    “He’s selling NFTs like a crypto bro. While he’s running for president."

  • The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Fallout from Musk’s Twitter suspensions

    To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. TALK OF THE MORNING…

  • Songs and a reunion as missiles rain on Ukraine

    STORY: A joyful reunion at Kyiv station in time for the holidays. Nine months after she fled the war for Germany, Hanna Varavenko and her son made it back to see her husband, who didn't give his name. They arrived as Russia unleashed one of its biggest attacks so far, firing more than 70 missiles, according to Ukrainian officials on Friday (December 16).They learned about it on the train, which was held up at Bucha, outside Kyiv, as strikes rained down on the capital. But the couple lived close to the border where the war began, Varavenko said, so they'd been through worse."All my friends in Germany and all our friends who stayed in Ukraine tried to dissuade us from this trip, but I haven't seen my husband and father for nine months. It was very important for us to see each other, at least for this week. The journey is over two days. But this is worth it."People were shopping by flashlight in the country's second city, Kharkiv, where the bombardment knocked out power. It forced emergency blackouts across the country, which is frozen in the depths of winter. Others took refuge in Kharkiv's subway as explosions went off overhead. [LIUDMYLA MATOSOVA] “We heard the explosions, there were a lot of them. I was in the trolleybus when there still was electricity. When the power went out, we descended here to the subway and are waiting for the air raid siren to end.”Russia has rained missiles on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since early October after several battlefield defeats.But Friday's attack seemed to cause more damage than usual.Kyiv warned late on Thursday (December 15) that Moscow was planning a new all-out offensive early next year, perhaps as soon as January. Russia flew warplanes near Ukraine to try to distract its air defenses, Ukraine's air force said.Sixty of 76 Russian missiles had been shot down, according to the army chief. But the energy minister said at least nine power stations had been hit.Moscow says the attacks are aimed at disabling the country's military. Ukrainians call them a war crime.Back in Kyiv, folk songs to lift the spirits... as people took shelter from the attack at a metro station.

  • All-clear sounded throughout Ukraine

    As of 12:30, the all-clear signals have been sounded throughout Ukraine. Source: alerts.in.ua map Details: The morning of December 16 began with an air-raid siren throughout the entire territory of Ukraine, except for the occupied Luhansk Oblast and Crimea.

  • Brittney Griner shares her plans for future now she's back on American soil

    Brittney Griner has broken her silence and says she will return to the Phoenix Mercury after being freed from a Russian prison in a high-level prisoner exchange.

  • Rep. Kinzinger Slams GOP For Sheltering 'The Racist' In Explosive House Farewell

    The departing Republican lawmaker criticized the Republican National Committee’s vote to censure him over his participation in the Jan. 6 committee.

  • New York to ban animal sales at pet stores in 2024

    Pet retailers are set to be barred from selling dogs, cats and rabbits in the state of New York come December 2024 under a new law, signed by Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday, designed to stop the supply of animals from so-called puppy mills. Hochul, a Democrat, said banning pet stores from selling pets will help protect animal welfare and clamp down on abusive, wholesale breeders. New York will join a small group of other states, including California, Illinois and Maryland, that have instituted similar bans on such sales.

  • EU summit agrees to increase military support to Ukraine, particularly on air defence

    At a meeting on Thursday, 15 December, European Union heads of state agreed to increase further military support for Ukraine, as well as to direct efforts to hold Russia accountable for war crimes. Source: Conclusions of the EU summit, published on Thursday, reported by European Pravda Quote: "The EU remains committed to providing political and military assistance to Ukraine, notably through the European Peace Facility and the EU Military Assistance Mission, and by stepping up the bilateral prov

  • Magic's Bol Bol played a unique role in shaping Celtics' current roster

    Bol Bol is turning heads and filling up highlight reels amid a breakout season in Orlando. So why did the Celtics let him go last winter? Here's a brief history of Bol's brief Boston tenure, and how he helped the C's achieve their larger roster goals.

  • Former Syracuse standout, Seton Hall coach Louis Orr dies at 64

    Louis Orr spent eight seasons in the league, most of which with the New York Knicks. He was most recently an assistant at Georgetown under Patrick Ewing.

  • Former Syracuse star, Knicks player Louis Orr dies at 64

    WASHINGTON (AP) Louis Orr, a star forward at Syracuse who played eight NBA seasons before going into a lengthy career in coaching, has died. Orr's family said Friday in a statement through Georgetown that he died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr helped Syracuse make four NCAA Tournament appearances from 1976-80 and earned All-Big East season and conference tournament honors during his senior year.

  • How Robert Williams III's 'out of this world' talents can help Celtics

    The Celtics open a holiday homestand to close out the year Friday against Orlando, and what better gift than the return of Robert Williams III? As Chris Forsberg writes, his debut comes at the right time.

  • Report: Knicks one of most active teams on NBA trade market

    The Knicks have made Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish and Immanuel Quickley available.

  • Kings-Pistons gameday live: NBA trade season has begun; Kevin Huerter’s status vs. Detroit

    NBA trade season has officially begun and the Kings could be looking at multiple deals going into Friday’s game against the Pistons.