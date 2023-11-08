Brittney Griner eager to wear Team USA uniform at 2024 Paris Olympics

The past 20 months have been some of the hardest for Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner. While playing overseas in Russia for UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason, Griner was arrested and detained by authorities on drug charges in February 2022. After being sentenced and held in a Russian penal colony, Griner was freed in a high-profile prisoner-swap exchange in December 2022.

Besides the obvious, the whole ordeal was jarring for Griner, who grew up wanting to be in law enforcement and initially planned to enlist in the Marines until basketball entered her life.

In April of this year, Griner said she would never play overseas again — unless it were the national team. It looks like she’ll get another chance to don the red, white and blue next summer as she is currently training with Team USA in Atlanta in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She’s not sure exactly what will happen when she steps out on the court for the first time with the Team USA jersey and hears the national anthem in Paris. But she knows it will be a special moment, considering her circumstances.

“That moment, listening to our anthem, watching our flag go up…it’s going to be a lot of emotions,” Griner said Tuesday in her media availability. “I probably won’t be able to hold that one back. I’ll have to release it, regroup and go out there and perform. But it’s going to be a lot. Very, very, very few people will understand that emotion. I can’t wait for it though. I know that. I’m so ready for it.”

“There were a lot of times a year ago where I didn’t think that I would play ball,” Griner added. “I didn’t think I would ever wear this jersey again. I didn’t know what the future was.”

Griner won’t be the only one feeling the weight of the moment. Her Mercury teammate and eventual Hall of Famer, Diana Taurasi, is gearing up for her sixth trip to the Olympics.

“It will be surely a big moment for her in her life,” Taurasi said. “I’ve been there through it all. It will be a very satisfying moment for her professionally, personally and just being an American.”

Griner was happy to just get the call from Team USA.

She was sitting around at home after the conclusion of the WNBA regular season, not really sure what to do with herself. She nearly went into construction mode.

“I almost tore down my whole house and rebuilt it,” Griner said.

She was eager to get back out on the court and start working out again after being out of the game.

Right now, Team USA is in training camp participating in exhibition games and practices in the first meeting for this group of players. They have already played the University of Tennessee on Nov. 5 and are set to play Duke University on Nov. 12.

Related: Brittney Griner receives major ovation from Lady Vols before Team USA game

After the training camp, the next step in Olympic preparations will be the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Hungary in early February, where they will have to qualify for the Games. But Team USA, which has won seven consecutive gold medals, is one of the favorites to win again in Paris. They will also host a training camp during the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Cleveland in April.

There’s a feeling-out period right now as the team adjusts to learning to play with one another.

It helps though when you have a player with five Olympic gold medals on the roster, like Taurasi does, who is one of the most accomplished players in the sport. This roster is different than years past, and that was most evident when Taursai when to text Sue Bird to go get coffee on Tuesday morning — except Bird retired after the 2022 WNBA season.

“It’s a stark realization that it’s just me here now,” Taurasi said. “I miss her dearly, we’ve obviously gone through this for a long time together. On the flip side, it’s been really fun to get to know some of these young (players) that I haven’t spent a lot of time with.”

The roster isn’t the only new aspect of the team. Dawn Staley led the team in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics, but later stepped down as coach. Cheryl Reeve, the head coach of the Minnesota Lynx, is now at the helm of Team USA.

While it’s early on, the veteran likes what she sees so far.

“Coach Reeve is top-notch,” Taurasi said. “When you talk about someone who has had some much success in the WNBA obviously with Minnesota, she’s just brought a level of standard of play, a focus on detail that’s been really amazing and fun. Her WNBA experience of knowing the game, knowing all the players on this squad has made that transition pretty seamless for a lot of people.”

“I think you saw that against Tennessee, where we had two practices together, but we really found a way to play with each other and play very fluid,” Taurasi added. “That’s all credit to Coach Reeve and how she implements certain things throughout the week to get us prepared to play like that.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brittney Griner eager to represent Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics