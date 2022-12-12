Brittney Griner dunks in first workout since release from Russian prison

After spending more than 10 months in custody in Russia, Brittney Griner was back on the basketball court Sunday. And the first thing she did was dunk.

While staying at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, where she landed following a prisoner swap last week, the two-time Olympic gold medalist was finally able to do a light workout, her agent told ESPN.

As for when she might play again for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, it's still too soon to tell.

"If she wants to play, it will be for her to share. She has the holidays to rest and decide what's next without any pressure," agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN. "She's doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways."

A "We Are BG 42" mural supporting Brittney Griner is seen outside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, home of the Phoenix Mercury, Griner's WNBA team.

Griner has not spoken publicly since she returned to the USA, but Colas said a statement should be forthcoming "this week."

In the meantime, Griner and her wife, Cherelle, have been staying at a hotel on the base, reuniting with family and friends, with no immediate plans to leave.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brittney Griner dunks in first workout since release from Russia