Diana Taurasi and Candace Parker headline the star-studded 2021 WNBA Finals, but you'd be hard pressed to find a better story than that of Mercury guard Shey Peddy.Catch up quick: Peddy's journey began in 2012, when she was drafted by the Sky out of Temple.After getting cut early in training camp, she went abroad to play in Israel, where checks were late and she had to drive herself to away games.In 2013, Peddy was invite