Brittney Griner could make season debut for Phoenix Mercury Friday vs. Minnesota Lynx

There's no better place than home for the Phoenix Mercury (4-6) to regroup after dropping five of their last six, which were mostly road games.

It certainly makes a difference having Brittney Griner and additional starter Bec Allen near their return from injuries, participating in the team's first full practice in 16 days.

"It's been a return to play the last week to 10 days, so we'll see how she responds today," Tibbetts said about Griner. "Hopefully we're seeing her back in uniform soon."

Griner went through full contact, including a scrimmage, for the first time since she was sidelined from a toe injury on her left foot after their first preseason game. The six-time All-Star center had five points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in that preseason loss at the Seattle Storm on May 7.

Brittney Griner back practicing with the @PhoenixMercury. Griner hasn’t played yet this season due to a toe fracture. pic.twitter.com/aRnvEo0Uv3 — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) June 6, 2024

"It's good to have her back. We're gonna have to show her a little bit of grace, going out like that," Sophie Cunningham said. "It's crazy that we're 10 games in and we haven't seen her play yet this season, which is weird. But she's gonna be great. Any time you can have your 6-7, 6-8 girl down there, it's gonna be nice for us. It's gonna draw a lot of attention. Open more shots for us on the three-point line and so just to have her back is refreshing."

Tibbetts spoke about the main boxes he and the medical staff are looking to check for Griner's regular season debut, and Allen's comeback.

"First, you always want her to feel safe," Tibbetts said. "You don't ever want to put a player out there that's not comfortable being out there. I'm sure our medical team is talking to her and making her feel like ... see where she stands today."

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner argues for a call against the Los Angeles Sparks during the third quarter on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Griner was injured and did not play. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Allen is working her way back out of the concussion protocol after she missed the past five games after Phoenix's home loss to the Dallas Wings on May 25. The wing has averages 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Following practice, the Mercury listed Griner and Allen as questionable for Phoenix's home game against the WNBA's third-place Minnesota Lynx (7-2), at 7 p.m. Friday at Footprint Center. Minnesota mangled the Mercury last Friday, 95-71.

"It's just exciting to have them back with the team," Tibbetts said. "They haven't been with us because we've been out on the road, so hopefully we get good news for tomorrow."

Tibbetts said Bec Allen (concussion) also close to return, didn’t confirm status for Friday vs Lynx. pic.twitter.com/b8D0Yb3PMF — DANA (@iam_DanaScott) June 6, 2024

Phoenix has lost five of its past six games, including a four-game skid that started at home against Dallas on May 25, then at Connecticut, New York, and Minnesota last week. After the Mercury's 87-68 breeze past the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, Phoenix was handed a 80-62 blowout at the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

“I haven’t even played a minute and I’m tired," Tibbetts said about their recent schedule. "I got a lot of respect for our players. Typically, when you go on a road trip like that, you stay out East, but we were there for three, came home for one which felt like a road game, and then go to Seattle. That was a tough stretch for us."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mercury's Griner could make season debut at home Friday vs. Lynx