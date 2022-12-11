Brittney Griner continues reintegration processes on US soil after prison swap

The Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo said in a cryptic social media post that his dream of winning the World Cup with Portugal has ended, while stopping short of announcing his retirement from international duty. The 37-year-old Ronaldo left the field in tears after Portugal lost 1-0 to Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday. In his first comments after the elimination, Ronaldo said Sunday that it was ''time to take stock'' without saying explicitly if he wants to carry on being available for Portugal after 19 years in the national team.