Brittney Griner 'can't wait to go' to 2024 Paris Olympics amid Caitlin Clark snub backlash

The USA Women's Basketball roster for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games came out over the weekend and the selections turned heads, mainly for one very notable omission: Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

Amid all the backlash over Clark's snub, Phoenix Mercury center Brittany Griner addressed the media and shared her thoughts about what it meant to be selected to play for Team USA this summer.

“You’re representing your country," Griner told the media. "You’re on the highest stage. It doesn’t get any higher than that. … Anytime we get to put on the red, white, and blue, USA across our chest, you know we’re gonna get every country’s best shot. … You’re just playing for so much more. I can’t wait to go.”

"You're just playing for so much more."



Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner speaks about the feeling of putting on a #TeamUSA jersey.

Social media sounded off on Caitlin Clark's Olympics snub:

There has been a lot of criticism over Clark being left off the team, with many notable media members slamming USA Basketball's decision to not include Clark, arguably the most famous women's basketball player in the world right now.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Dick Vitale, former NBA player Paul Pierce and FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd were among those to voice their displeasure with the Clark omission.

.@stephenasmith spoke about the decision to leave Caitlin Clark off the USA Basketball Olympic team. pic.twitter.com/wa4SGDEam3 — First Take (@FirstTake) June 10, 2024

“You claim you want the women’s game to grow, but you keep the most popular girl in women’s basketball off the team.”@paulpierce34 is “disappointed” with Team USA not putting Caitlin Clark on its Olympic roster pic.twitter.com/izxt6AflND — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 10, 2024

Ppl have their opinions of which they r entitled to but I agree 100% with @barstoolsports @stoolpresidente Dave Portnoy that it is totally ABSURD & SICKENING that @CaitlinClark22 is not on the 2024 USA Olympic Team . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 9, 2024

Why leaving Caitlin Clark off the 2024 US Olympic women’s basketball team matters, a lot. I’ve reported on the team at every Olympics since 1984. I’ve watched the stunning lack of coverage & lack of interest every time. Here are four sections of my Feb column on this exact topic: pic.twitter.com/MjwqeVQdR8 — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) June 8, 2024

Christian Laettner made the Dream Team. Caitlin Clark can’t make the women’s Olympic basketball team? What mostly pays for the Olympics — oh wait — revenue generated from broadcasting partners. As in TV. As in Caitlin is TV GOLD. Opportunity wasted. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 8, 2024

Maybe @CaitlinClark22 wasn’t one of best 12 players. That’s fair. I’m a junkie & I haven’t seen many of those young ladies play a lot. But a sport grows when casual fans watch. Probably a missed opportunity, especially since this team would win gold with any of top 40 on team. — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) June 8, 2024

Rant incoming. - leaving Caitlin Clark off the women's Olympic team is the dumbest shit I've ever heard pic.twitter.com/RXg0XwFwtN — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 8, 2024

The decision not to include Caitlin Clark on the United States Olympic team is monumentally dumb. — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) June 8, 2024

Team USA deciding to leave the biggest superstar at home for THE OLYMPICS is the dumbest shit ever.



Caitlin Clark is quite literally selling out NBA arenas AND breaking WNBA records.



But sure! why make Team USA more watched, cooler and have infinitely more jerseys sold??? 🙄 — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) June 8, 2024

Social media questioned Brittney Griner over Caitlin Clark Olympics selection:

Interestingly, many on social media questioned why Griner, who just resumed playing this season after being out with an injury, made the team over Clark, with some also bringing up Griner's past comments about the national anthem as a reason why she shouldn't have been selected over Clark (not taking into account the fact that Griner is a center, and Clark is guard).

Here are some of those posts that were appropriate for publication.

Caitlin Clark has been excluded from the women's Olympic team.



Brittney Griner, who wouldn't stand for the US National Anthem, made the team.



Who else thinks this was intentional? pic.twitter.com/cHIR7YiHtg — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 8, 2024

The face of women's basketball Caitlin Clark is not on the U.S.A Olympic team, but America hating Brittney Griner is. This is a bad move for this sport. Any thoughts? pic.twitter.com/oIjpQ2FYvp — Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) June 8, 2024

So who shouldn't have made Olympic Team ahead of Clark? 1) 42-year-old Diana Taurasi, who has already played in 5 Olympics. 2) Brittney Griner, who spent 2022 season in a Russian prison & this year has an injured toe & only played in 1 game. — dave smith (@davesportsgod) June 10, 2024

No WNBA player on team USA has scored more 3-pointers than Caitlin Clark this year.



Brittney Griner only played one game this year and only scored 11 points and SHE was selected.



DEI means excellence/being the best is never the goal… punishing enemies is.



Equity! https://t.co/kuPArXsAtb — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 10, 2024

Brittney Griner, who protested our national anthem in 2020, gets a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team, but Caitlin Clark, who’s always stood for our flag and is the most popular athlete in the country, doesn’t? What message does that send to the rest of the world? pic.twitter.com/9I2wkutak7 — Mark Vargas (@MarkAVargas) June 9, 2024

Literally hundreds of thousands who would've watched the US women's Olympic basketball team with Clark now won't watch.



If we're talking about earning the spot, someone explain how Brittney Griner, who has been injured & played in a single game b4 the selection, made the team. — Dan George (@CaptScrub) June 10, 2024

All-Star/Olympic team selections should be based on performance/merit. Too often they're not. Diana Taurasi (WNBA legend) is 41 years old & playing like it. Brittney Griner has been injured/in captivity. Rookie Caitlin Clark continues to set records. She should be an Olympian. — ✒ML📚 (@MFL____) June 9, 2024

Caitlin Clark: fastest WNBA player to reach 200 points and 75 assists in just 12 games.



Brittney Griner: detained in Russian prisons for months on drug charges in 2022 and played only one game.



Who deserves a spot in the Olympic Games? pic.twitter.com/8lmAiam4ln — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) June 9, 2024

THOUGHT OF THE DAY: Brittany Griner is on the USWNT / 2024 Olympics Team-Paris BUT Caitlin Clark IS NOT . . .. Will someone explain this to me 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 ? ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/eCNSVyWmM8 — Shawn Smith (@DonCornelius70) June 9, 2024

Some people think that USA Basketball made a big mistake leaving Caitlin Clark off the 2024 Paris Games roster for women's basketball - and putting Brittney Griner on it.

What Brittney Griner said about the national anthem in 2020

The comments from some referenced in the posts above were from a 2020 interview Griner had with The Arizona Republic.

In that interview, Griner said: "I honestly feel we should not play the national anthem during our season. I think we should take that much of a stand. I don't mean that in any disrespect to our country. My dad was in Vietnam and a law officer for 30 years. I wanted to be a cop before basketball. I do have pride for my country."

Griner's 2020 comments came amid protests throughout the country in the wake of the Breonna Taylor incident and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I'm going to protest regardless," she told The Republic's Jeff Metcalfe in that interview on July 27, 2020. "I'm not going to be out there for the national anthem. If the league continues to want to play it, that's fine. It will be all season long, I'll not be out there. I feel like more are going to probably do the same thing. I can only speak for myself.

"At the Olympics, I understand, you're playing for your country at that point."

She continued: "I'm glad I'm able to look to my left and to my right at my sisters and see we're all together fighting," Griner said of the WNBA's season-long commitment to social justice issues.

What Brittney Griner said about the national anthem in 2023

Last season, however, Griner appeared to soften her stance about standing for the national anthem after spending nearly 10 months in a Russian prison.

“Hearing the national anthem, it definitely hit different,” Griner told reporters after standing with her teammates for the anthem before a preseason game. “It’s like when you go for the Olympics, you’re sitting there, about to get gold put on your neck, the flags are going up, and the anthem is playing, it just hits different.”

