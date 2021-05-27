Brittney Griner with a Buzzer Beater vs. Las Vegas Aces
Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Las Vegas Aces, 05/26/2021
Ireland's Dan Martin completed a hat-trick of grand tour victories when he prevailed in the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia as overall leader Egan Bernal showed his first sign of weakness on Wednesday. Israel Start Up Nation rider Martin led from the breakaway in the 193-km mountain ride from Canazei to Sega di Ala, ahead of Portugal's Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Briton Simon Yates (Team Bike Exchange), who came in second and third, 13 and 30 seconds off the pace respectively. Yates attacked the group of top contenders with four kilometres left in the 11.2-km ascent, at an average gradient of 9.8%, to Sega di Ala, and Bernal followed easily before suddenly coming almost to a halt a kilometre further up.
AD got a flagrant 1 for the kick, but still got to shoot free throws.
Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.
The NBA issued a statement amid cries that James was receiving preferential treatment.
We had a slightly smarter idiot on the field this time.
Social justice firebrand Liz Cambage will be free to express herself on the court when she leads Australia's bid for an elusive basketball gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. United States-based Cambage was confirmed in the 12-woman squad on Wednesday, weeks after threatening to boycott the Games over a lack of racial diversity in Australia's Olympic photo-shoots. Cambage backtracked on the threat, but her comment on social media riled former Olympians, including tennis gold medallist Todd Woodbridge and embarrassed the Australian Olympic Committee, which did however acknowledge she had a point.
Gauff has already made the fourth rounds of the Australian Open and the Wimbledon in her nascent career and this week she will be seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career when the clay court major starts on Sunday. This month the American reached her first WTA 1000 semi-final in Rome and followed it up with her maiden title on clay the week after in Parma. "I feel really good about going into the French," Gauff told reporters after her second career WTA title.
Andrei Vasilevskiy wrapped up a series with a Game 6 shutout for the second straight time, stopping 29 shots in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy also shut out the Dallas Stars last year to win the Stanley Cup. The Lightning advanced to face the Carolina-Nashville winner in the second round.
Ash Barty has settled the debate about her world number one ranking with a scintillating start to the season and can leave her rivals in the dust with a deep run at Roland Garros on her return to the Grand Slam. The Australian elected not to defend her 2019 French Open title last September due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was spotted drinking beer at an Australian Rules game at home in Queensland while her WTA Tour rivals battled on in Paris. However, she has been hard at it since rejoining the tour this year, winning an Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne before capturing titles in Miami and Stuttgart.
A rare unguarded moment for Brooks Koepka lets his true feelings about Bryson DeChambeau through.
Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.
Ex-champion Jon Jones has encountered some road bumps and is looking at a later-than-anticipated heavyweight debut.
Mitchell said early Sunday that he was "ready to go" after missing the end of the regular season with an ankle sprain.
Competing on the football field isn't enough for Brady and Rodgers. Now they're taking it to the golf course.
What are you even supposed to say to this?
"I like the dirt now."
Kyle Connor scored the triple-overtime winner to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night and the first playoff sweep in franchise history. The Jets, who beat the Oilers 4-0 in the opening-round North Division playoff series, will await the winner of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens.
Our top picks for Saturday's games.
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says pitchers cheating is "baseball's dirty little secret," but Giovanny Gallegos' sunscreen wasn't it.
A fan dumped popcorn on the Wizards guard as he walked off the court after suffering an injury.