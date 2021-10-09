Brittney Griner with a Block vs. Las Vegas Aces
Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury) with a Block vs. Las Vegas Aces, 10/08/2021
Sophie Cunningham is also listed as questionable, leaving a short bench for a must-win game.
Brittney Griner came through with a clutch block on A'ja Wilson in the final seconds as Phoenix held on for an 87-84 win to reach the WNBA Finals.
Taurasi scored 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter.
When Phoenix Mercury coach Sandy Brondello was asked what was the difference in the fourth quarter, she had a simple response: It was Diana Taurasi. Taurasi scored 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds to lead the Mercury past the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game 5 of the semifinals Friday night to advance to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014.
The Mercury will face the No. 6-seeded Chicago Sky in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC in Phoenix.
"I want to always bring honor to [Pat Summitt]," Candace Parker said through tears after Chicago's win. "In these moments, I always remember her."
The Chicago Sky are heading back to the WNBA Finals for the second time in franchise history. Game 1 is Sunday at 2pm on ESPN.Why it matters: The No. 6 seed shocked the league with a huge upset over the No. 1 seed Connecticut Sun thanks to a huge showing from hometown hero Candace Parker. Parker is the feel good Chicago story of the year. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: If you aren't a basketball fan but recognize the name, it's because Parke
For the second time in team history, the Chicago Sky are heading to the WNBA Finals, as they beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun and punched their ticket to the championship series.
Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley takes a look at the surprising run by the 6th-seeded Sky to the championship series.
The Sky have looked nothing like the team that slogged through the regular season. Now, they're back in the WNBA Finals, three wins from their first title.
Stephon Gilmore's arrival in Carolina is cause for celebration for several figures – but not for Tom Brady and several others throughout the NFL.
The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but Nick Sirianni's opening script offers hope for a brighter future.
The 49ers haven’t named a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but whoever is under center will have Trent Williams at left tackle. Williams hurt his shoulder in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and did not practice on Wednesday. He was a full participant on Thursday, though, and head coach Kyle Shanahan [more]
Mobley impressed those watching with his defensive versatility, including Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
The renowned analyst likes what he sees from the new-look Celtics.
Mike Singer answered questions about the Fighting Irish’s pursuit of elite prospects in the class of 2023.
Grayson McCall threw a 99-yard touchdown pass on his first attempt and No. 15 Coastal Carolina beat Arkansas State 52-20 on Thursday night for its 11th straight victory. McCall completed 18 of 23 passes for a career-high 365 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Isaiah Likely also had a big night, catching eight passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns — all career highs — and kicking the game off with the school-record 99-yarder.