Brittney Griner back in U.S. after prisoner swap with Russia
WNBA star Brittney Griner is back in the U.S. a day after being released from a penal colony in Russia. She is undergoing medical evaluations in Texas. Weijia Jiang reports.
Russia’s Federal Security Service released footage of the prisoner swap of WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner and arms dealer Viktor Bout between Russia and the United States on Thursday, December 8. The footage shows Griner boarding a plane in Russia and landing in the United Arab Emirates, where the prisoner swap took place. It also shows clips of Bout on a plane back to Russia.
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison as part of a prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. Paul Whelan was left out of the deal, though President Biden vowed to keep working for his release. Margaret Brennan has the details of the trade.
Russia tries to make "fakes look like facts" by wrapping up lies "in numerous terms and names, technical characteristics and numbers". Source: Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, at a meeting of the UN Security Council on 9 December, quoted by Ukrinform Details: Responding to the accusations of the Russian delegation about the transit of Western weapons through Ukraine to third countries, Kyslytsya stated that Moscow, to appear convincing, wraps up its lies "in numer
The exchange involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout and U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. "Bilateral relations continue to remain in a sorry state," he added. Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States, later said 30 more embassy staff would have to leave on Jan. 1 because of visa restrictions, RIA news agency said.
As Brittney Griner is released from Russian custody, another American, Paul Whelan, remains wrongfully detained for nearly 4 years.
The deal saw her swapped for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said additional U.S.-Russia prisoner exchanges are “possible” after the two countries agreed Thursday to an exchange of WNBA star Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported on Friday that Putin told reporters that the deal was the result of negotiations and compromises, and…
President Joe Biden's administration tells Paul Whelan, convicted of espionage, to "keep the faith".
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that more U.S.-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible if Moscow and Washington find a compromise. Putin spoke a day after Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was swapped for WNBA star and two-time Olympian Brittney Griner. Asked after a summit in Kyrgyzstan whether other prisoners could be swapped, Putin replied that “everything is possible,” noting that “compromises have been found” that cleared the way for Thursday’s exchange of Griner for Bout.
Brittney Griner landed in the United States on Friday, the first time in almost 10 months the WNBA star could say that. Here's what to know.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday weighed in on the Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout prisoner exchange, saying more swaps may be possible in the future.
While securing the swap may have scored points for President Joe Biden at home, the same goes for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.