Brittney Griner back in U.S. after prisoner swap with Russia

Russia tries to make "fakes look like facts" by wrapping up lies "in numerous terms and names, technical characteristics and numbers". Source: Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, at a meeting of the UN Security Council on 9 December, quoted by Ukrinform Details: Responding to the accusations of the Russian delegation about the transit of Western weapons through Ukraine to third countries, Kyslytsya stated that Moscow, to appear convincing, wraps up its lies "in numer