Brittney Griner back in court after pleading guilty to drug charges
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Phoenix MercuryLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
WNBA star Brittney Griner made her first appearance in a Russian court since pleading guilty to drug charges last week. Griner faces up to 10 years in prison. William Pomeranz, the acting director of the Kennan Institute and an expert on Russian law, spoke with Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano about the purpose of today's hearing and the next steps in Griner's trial.