Brittney Griner back in court after pleading guilty to drug charges

Wednesday’s supermoon, also known as the “Full Buck Moon,” will appear opposite the sun in Earth-based longitude at 2:38 p.m. EDT, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). It will be the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year as it will be 222,089.3 miles (357,418 km) from Earth, edging out last month’s “Strawberry Moon,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. What makes it a supermoon is that it appears larger than a typical full moon, reaching 90% perigee, the moon’s closest approach to Earth.