Brittney Griner back in court after pleading guilty to drug charges
The Biden administration is under growing pressure to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home as she faces a potential sentence of up to 10 years in a Russian prison.
The Open 2022 full leaderboard Billy Foster's hole-by-hole guide to the Old Course Saudi rebel Ian Poulter booed on first tee before holing monster putt at the ninth
Vikings should take notice as the Panthers laughed themselves into an even bigger mess.
Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb tragically died in a fall at Triangle Lake on Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.
Rob Gronkowski, like Tom Brady, didn't mention the New England Patriots in his retirement post. The ex-Pats tight end finally addressed the snub.
The Blue Jackets are early winners of free agency by landing biggest prize, Johnny Gaudreau, while the Golden Knights made a move for cap reasons.
Beal is set to make more money next year than Barkley did during his entire NBA career.
The Republican congressman from Ohio deleted the tweet -- but his critics called him out over it.
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn't know how to actually play his position, one NFL offensive coach tells ESPN.
Should LPGA titles be stripped away decades later? Jane Blalock and Sandra Palmer would like their records restored.
Tom Pidcock becomes youngest rider to win on Alpe d'Huez Chris Froome completes long comeback and finishes third Jonas Vingegaard still leads; Tadej Pogacar climbs to second Geraint Thomas moves up to third on general classification Wout van Aert leads points; Simon Geschke tops mountains
Paul Finebaum thinks Notre Dame might tip the balance of power in college football.
Steve Stone and J.R. Richard were the starting pitchers in the 1980 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. By the end of the 1981 season, their careers were over.
NHL free agency kicked off on Wednesday, and it was a busy day across the league. So let's take a look at who the winners and losers were from Day 1.
"I was shaking. Is this really happening? For the ones who need the help the most, this is life changing and, in some cases, even life saving."
At one point in Baker Mayfield‘s four-year run with the Browns, Charean Williams said during an appearance on #PFTPM that Mayfield has more endorsement deals than wins. He now has one fewer endorsement deal. Via Sports Business Journal, Mayfield said during his introductory press conference in Carolina that his arrangement with Progressive Insurance has ended. [more]
Le'Veon Bell gives up on football to focus on boxing.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and former safety Bernard Pollard went back-and-forth on Twitter in a heated exchange
Utah is prioritizing draft picks. New York has loaded up on picks.
The Browns took a reckless gamble, and it doesn't look good.
Which coaches need to win now? Which big jobs could open? We break down what the college football coaching carousel looks like ahead of this season.