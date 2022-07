Ukrayinska Pravda

"UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" - THURSDAY, 14 JULY 2022, 19:13 Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a meeting with Bridget Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine that was also attended by Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, assured those present that appropriate groups of troops have been created to protect Kyiv and that renewed fighting near the capital city is impossible.