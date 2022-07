TheStreet.com

You've just finished a full day at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla., have disembarked the monorail and boarded the Walt Disney World Courtesy Tram to head to your car in the parking lot. How about if you are at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., and parked in either the Mickey and Friends or Pixar Pals parking structure. Well, that day has come as Walt Disney Co. has teamed with State Farm to launch a new Car Locator on the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps.