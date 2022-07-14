Brittney Griner appears in court as pressure mounts to get WNBA star home

ABC News

As millions have returned to the skies around the world, European airports have struggled to keep up, leading them in some cases to limit the number of daily travelers and forcing airlines to stop selling tickets. With the lifting of COVID-19 mandates, demand for international travel has increased. “In Europe, they've been facing the same sorts of pressures that we have in the United States between a rapid rebound in travel demand and caught flat footed without enough employees and workers at airports and airlines,” Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, said in an interview with ABC News.