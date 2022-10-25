Brittney Griner appealing drug conviction in Russia: CBS News Flash Oct. 25, 2022

Associated Press

Harmony Montgomery's father killed the 5-year-old girl in December 2019 by repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist, authorities said Monday as they announced charges in a case that came to light when her mother reported she hadn't seen her in over two years. Adam Montgomery, 32, is charged with second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse between December 2019 and March 2020, officials said at a news conference in Manchester, where Harmony lived with her father and stepmother. Authorities did not say whether the girl’s body had been found or provide details on what they believe Montgomery did with it.