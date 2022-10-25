Brittney Griner’s appeal denied by Russian court
WNBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal has been denied by a Russian court. She now awaits transfer to a penal colony to serve the rest of her nine-year sentence.
Griner has been sentenced for drug possession after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.
Updated 10/25/2022 at 2:57 p.m. ET
A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by the US basketball star Brittney Griner to reduce the nine-year prison sentence handed to her for drug possession earlier this year. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on August 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
WNBA star Brittney Griner’s legal team was back in a Moscow court room Tuesday morning to appeal her nine-year prison sentence after the Olympic gold medalist was convicted of drug related charges. NBC News’ Matt Bodner breaks down what Griner’s legal team are arguing and when a decision on the appeal could be expected.
A Russian court on Tuesday upheld the nine-year prison sentence against American basketball star Brittney Griner whose appeal was denied.
A Russian court upheld WNBA star Brittney Griner's nine-year prison sentence on drug charges, a decision National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called “another sham judicial proceeding." NBC News’ Matt Bodner reports on what was said in court and if Griner's lawyers have the option to open another appeal.
