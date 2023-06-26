Brittney Griner, Aliyah Boston among 2023 WNBA All-Star Game starters

The WNBA All-Star Game starters have been revealed, headlined by Brittney Griner in her return after her imprisonment in Russia and rookie sensation Aliyah Boston.

The starters, announced Sunday, were determined by fan vote, WNBA players and media. The captains of the two teams are Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, who finished in the top two of fan votes.

This will be Griner's ninth all-star selection, the most of any starter. Griner was named an honorary All-Star last season by commissioner Cathy Engelbert, as she missed the entire 2022 season due to imprisonment in Russia. Despite the year off, Griner has had an impact for the Phoenix Mercury with 19.1 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game and a league-high 2.4 blocks per game. She was third in fan voting behind Wilson and Stewart.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, Boston will be the first rookie selected to start an All-Star Game since Shoni Schimmel in 2014, and sixth rookie to accomplish the feat in league history. The Indiana Fever forward leads the league in field goal percentage (65.1%) and leads all rookies in scoring (15.6 ppg), rebounding (8.1 rpg) and blocks (1.5 bpg). Boston was fourth in fan voting.

Brittney Griner (42) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Sky in the second half during the Phoenix Mercury's home opener at Footprint Center on May 21.

The starters were selected regardless of conference affiliation. Reserves will be selected by league coaches and will be announced on July 1. On July 8, Wilson and Stewart will draft their teams in WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game will be on July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

