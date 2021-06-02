Brittney Griner with a 2-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn denied having suggested that a coup should occur in the U.S., despite appearing to endorse the idea at a conference hosted by supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory on Sunday.Why it matters: The comments, recorded on video, went viral and prompted widespread outrage. Flynn is a prominent supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, whose supporters have for months used the deadly Myanmar coup as an example of how Trump could be reinstated as president after losing the 2020 election.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: During a question and answer portion of the For God & Country Patriot Roundup conference on Sunday, an audience member asked, “I want to know why what happened in Minamar [sic] can’t happen here?”As the rest of the audience cheered, Flynn responded: "No reason. I mean, it should happen here."Myanmar's military junta overthrew the country's democratically elected government in February and has since killed hundreds and arrested thousands of civilians protesting its rule.Flynn was pardoned by Trump in November 2020 after he pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador.Between the lines: Flynn was part of a group of Trump associates who sought to overturn the results of the election in November and December, including by suspending normal laws and mobilizing the U.S. government to seize voting machines around the country, as Axios has extensively reported.What they're saying: "Let me be VERY CLEAR – There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort," Flynn claimed in a Telegram post on Monday."Any reporting of any other belief by me is a boldface fabrication based on twisted reporting at a lively panel at a conference of Patriotic Americans who love this country, just as I do.""I am no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America)," Flynn wrote.Go deeper: QAnon infects churchesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr upgraded shares of Boeing to Buy from Hold, raising his target for the stock price to $290 from $240.
The Missouri Supreme Court’s decision comes after two men sued over the fee after getting speeding tickets in Kansas City.
To manager Aaron Boone, Sanchez's baserunning decision was a bit more complex -- and not quite as ugly -- as it seemed.
Castroneves went 12 years between his third and fourth Indy 500 wins. Can he get a fifth?
If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.
It was a brilliant performance most of the way for Haney, who had stood in the pocket and repeatedly beat Linares to the punch.
The score is 1-1 between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, but "The Diamond" had the last laugh, which kind of renders this pointless.
Jayson Tatum scored a playoff career-high 50 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 125-119 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Friday night. The Nets lead the series 2-1 and Game 4 is Sunday night, when a full-capacity crowd will be allowed in Boston. Tatum produced Boston's sixth 50-point postseason game and first since Isaiah Thomas totaled 53 in Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards.
Memorial Day used to mean a landmark pay-per-view event for the UFC. We look back at the best knockouts in those 10 cards from 2006-2015.
Osaka's announcement that she would boycott her press conferences to protect her mental health has sparked heated debate, with the 23-year-old Japanese player drawing support and condemnation from various quarters. Osaka missed last year's French Open with a hamstring injury and her preparation has been far from ideal this year, with only three matches under her belt on clay after early defeats in Madrid and Rome. She has never progressed beyond the third round in Paris, and said in Rome that she was still coming to grips with her least-favourite surface.
The Montreal Canadiens faced elimination three times against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Carey Price made 30 saves and the Canadiens advanced to the second round by beating the Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 7 on Monday night. Brendan Gallagher, Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Canadiens, who stormed back from a 3-1 deficit for the third time in franchise history to win a series.
WASHINGTON (AP) After the Philadelphia 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to what the team called a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their lead - and their chance at the franchise's first playoff sweep in 36 years. With Embiid gone for most of Game 4, Bradley Beal's 27 points, Russell Westbrook's 12th career playoff triple-double and Washington's strategy of fouling Ben Simmons whenever possible down the stretch all helped the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114 to cut Philadelphia's series edge to 3-1.
Video posted on social media showed the bottle narrowly missed Irving, who scored 39 points in Game 4 as the Nets beat the Celtics 141-126 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. The Athletic reported https://theathletic.com/news/celtics-fan-banned-for-life-after-throwing-water-bottle-near-kyrie-irving/uBMtGJZSGwZI the fan could be banned for life from Boston's TD Garden.
Led by Jayson Tatums Playoff career-high 50 points, along with six rebounds and seven assists, the No. 7 seed Celtics defeated the No. 2 seed Nets, 125-119, in Game 3. James Harden tallied 41 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets, while Kevin Durant added 39 points and nine rebounds in the losing effort. The Nets lead this best-of-seven series, 2-1, with Game 4 taking place on Sunday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics, 05/28/2021
Hendrick Motorsports passed Petty Enterprises on NASCAR’s all-time wins list for team owners Sunday night, with Kyle Larson breaking the tie by providing the organization’s 269th Cup Series victory, a Coca-Cola 600 triumph at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Rick Hendrick, 71, celebrated at the 1.5-mile track located nearly the same distance away from his team’s sprawling […]
Ben Roethlisberger takes a jab at his former OC in an interview on Tuesday.
LaMarcus Aldridge discusses "only thing he wishes" was better relationship with Damian Lillard