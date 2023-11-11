Brittany and Patrick Mahomes take in Texas Tech-Kansas

The tight end is in Argentina on the Kansas City Chiefs’ bye week. The quarterback made a more realistic trip.

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany decided to take in some college football on Saturday. They went to see the Chiefs’ quarterback’s school, Texas Tech, in Big 12 action against Kansas.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes in the house for @TexasTechFB! 👏🏡 pic.twitter.com/1nitkAJwKf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

Meanwhile, tight end Travis Kelce made the jaunt to Argentina to watch his significant other — is it too soon for that? — Taylor Swift perform.

