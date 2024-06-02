Brittany Mahomes Shares Support for WNBA Star Caitlin Clark After Foul Drama: ‘Keep Doing Your Thing’

"It's incredible to see what you're doing for the game and women's sports!!" Brittany wrote to the Indiana Fever guard on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 2

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Jeff Dean/Getty Brittany Mahomes (left) and Caitlin Clark

Brittany Mahomes has Caitlin Clark's back!

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 28, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared a message of support for the rookie Indiana Fever guard in an Instagram Stories post on Sunday, June 2. The shout-out came after Clark, 22, was pushed to the ground by an opponent during a game between the Fever and the Chicago Sky on Saturday, June 1.

"@caitlinclark22 keep doing your thing!!" Brittany — who is a former soccer player — wrote in her message to the athlete. "You're a baller and it's incredible to see what you're doing for the game and women's sports!!"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Brittany Mahomes attends the 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2024 Issue Release

Brittany's support of Clark came on the same day that the Associated Press reported that the WNBA had reviewed Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter’s foul against Clark, in which Carter, 25, shoulder-checked and hip-checked Clark unprovoked before a play, knocking her to the ground.

Officials initially called the physical contact an away-from-the-ball foul and opted not to review the play. However, per the AP and other reports on Sunday, June 2, the foul was upgraded to a flagrant-1 violation after review by the WNBA.

Per Fox News, Carter avoided a fine or suspension.

Clark, who became the all-time scorer in NCAA Division I basketball in March, reflected on the play in a post-game interview on Saturday.

Andy Lyons/Getty Caitlin Clark in the June 1 game

“I wasn’t expecting it," she said, per the AP. “It is what it is. It’s a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that’s kind of what we did.”

The AP reported that Carter didn't answer questions about Clark or the play in her interview.

In her post-game interview on Saturday, Indiana coach Christie Sides spoke highly of her rookie guard for how she handled the situation, per the AP.

"[Clark] got up and kept playing. All she did was ask the officials to review it. They didn’t want to listen to it. I applaud her for how she handled it last night," Sides said.



