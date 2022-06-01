Brittany Mahomes sets record straight about reports that Patrick gave her a Ferrari

It was no surprise when a story about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went viral last month, but this one was untrue.

Sports Illustrated wrote about it, and so did FanSided. Ditto for multiple news outlets and other blogs.

There was an abundance of stories last month that matter-of-factly stated Mahomes had given his wife, Brittany, a Ferrari for Mother’s Day.

Patrick Mahomes did share a Mother’s Day greeting for Brittany, who is a founder of the Kansas City Current women’s soccer team, and it included a photo of the two kissing by a Ferrari.

That photo is what led many outlets to believe Mahomes had purchased the sports car for his bride.

Here’s the thing: the couple had spent the weekend in Florida and attended a Formula 1 race in Miami. It’s likely that’s where the photo was taken. Ferrari is a big name in Grand Prix racing, so the auto makers probably had some models on display.

That photo turned into a story of Patrick Mahomes purchasing an expensive car for Mother’s Day and it blew up, so much so that Brittany Mahomes recently took to Instagram to set the record straight.

“PSA: He didn’t buy me the Ferrari,” she wrote in a post.

Among the people who responded to the message was Bobby Stroupe, who is Patrick Mahomes’ trainer.

“I’ve had at least 20 people ask me if he did,” Stroupe wrote and he added laughing emojis.