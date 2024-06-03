Brittany Mahomes sends an uplifting message to basketball star Caitlin Clark

As a rookie in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark is doing just what she did in college: put up incredible statistics.

But things have been rougher in the WNBA for Clark, who was the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever.

ESPN Stats and Info noted that Clark on Saturday became just the third player in WNBA history to record 150 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists in her team’s first 10 games of a season. The others are Penny Taylor and Lindsay Whalen.

During the Fever’s game Saturday against the Chicago, Clark was knocked to the court by Sky guard Chennedy Carter. She also fell after being boxed out by Angel Reese, who also is a rookie.

Tennis legend Martin Navratilova believes other WNBA players are making a mistake by roughing up Clark.

“The players in the WNBA need to realize that Caitlyn Clark is helping all of them, now and in the long run,” Navratilova wrote on X. “Caitlyn is the tide that will raise all boats!”

Brittany Mahomes, a co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer team, posted a message of support for Clark on an Insta Story.

“CaitlinClark 22 keep doing your thing!! You’re a baller and it’s incredible to see what you’re doing for the game and women’s sports!!” Mahomes wrote.