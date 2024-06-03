Brittany Mahomes Encourages Caitlin Clark to Shake Off the Haters

Originally appeared on E! Online

Brittany Mahomes is definitely in Caitlin Clark's court.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs former soccer player, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, expressed her support for the Indiana Fever player as she navigates her first season with the WNBA.

"@caitlinclark22 keep doing your thing!!" Brittany wrote on Instagram Stories June 2. "You're a baller and it's incredible to see what you're doing for the game and women's sports!!"

A former athlete herself, Brittany, 28, has been an outspoken supporter of professional women's sports, and she and Patrick—who share kids Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 17 months—even joined an ownership group that brought NWSL team Kansas City Current to their current city.

Alongside her message of her encouragement, Brittany shared Caitlin's stats for her debut season, which noted that she and fellow WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu are the only players in WNBA history who have scored 150 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists in their first 10 games with the WNBA—which is just another major achievement by Caitlin this year.

Brittany's support for Caitlin days after a moment during the Fever's June 1 game against Chicago Sky in which Sky guard Chennedy Carter knocked the 22-year-old to the ground in a foul that was later ruled a flagrant-1 violation, which is "unnecessary contact committed by a player against an opponent," according to the NBA and WNBA rules.

"I wasn't expecting it," Caitlin said after the game according to the Associated Press. "It is what it is."

But as Caitlin explained, she didn't let the foul stop her from playing the best game she could.

"It's a physical game," she continued. "Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that's kind of what we did."

