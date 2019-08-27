Brittany Logano wears the fire suit in revealing No. 22 Ford for Darlington

Brittany Logano revealed the retro paint scheme for her husband Joey’s No. 22 Ford for Darlington Raceway on Tuesday, introducing a look that pays homage to Kevin Harvick’s 2007 car design with a winking acknowledgement of their once-fierce rivalry.

Harvick drove a yellow-and-red Richard Childress Racing No. 29 entry to victory in the 2007 Daytona 500. In Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM), those Shell-Pennzoil colors will adorn Joey Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

The paint scheme was unveiled with a humorous nod that referenced the height of the Logano-Harvick difference of opinions. In June 2010 at Pocono Raceway, Logano was on the receiving end of late-race contact from Harvick, prompting the then-20-year-old Logano to lash out at the Harvick family in post-race interviews.

Logano took special aim at Harvick’s wife, DeLana, who at the time was a regular fixture atop the team pit box wearing a fire suit that matched her husband’s. Logano’s post-race shot: “I don’t know what his deal is with me, but it’s probably not his fault. His wife wears the fire suit in the family and tells him what to do, so it’s probably not his fault.”

Brittany Logano references the line in the video before motioning her husband out of frame.

