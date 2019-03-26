Brittany Bowlen set to re-join Broncos front office “within the year”

Brittany Bowlen, the 29-year old daughter of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, is set to return to the organization within the next year, according to team president/CEO Joe Ellis.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, Ellis said Monday that Brittany would be returning to the team in a “senior management position.” She is set to leave her current position with consulting firm McKinsey & Co. “by the end of the year or within the year.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It could be December, it could be January, it could maybe be earlier if I had my way,” Ellis said. “There are several strategic initiatives where she can be very helpful to the organization. She has the right skill set.

“I’m excited to have her come back. … While I would like to her get back sooner rather than later, I’m not going to pull her away from (McKinsey) because I think it’s important to her development.”

The move is another indication that Brittany is the leading candidate to be appointed as the successor to Pat as owner of the Broncos. The future of the franchise has been the subject of family infighting and legal claims since Pat Bowlen stepped aside in 2014 after becoming afflicted with Alzheimer’s.

Brittany has stated a desire to be the controlling owner of the team eventually. Pat Bowlen’s trustees are ultimately in control of selecting the successor as team owner and has a criteria of both objective and subjective qualifications upon which to make the decision.

Brittany previously spent a year working with the Broncos and two years working at the league office. She is one of seven children of Pat Bowlen.