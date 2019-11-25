Brittany Bowlen returns to the Broncos on December 2

Brittany Bowlen will soon take another step toward becoming the next controlling owner of the Broncos.

According to the Broncos, she will return to work for the team next Monday. Her position will be Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.

Her bosses will be likely future subordinates, Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman and Chief Financial Officer Justin Webster. Her duties will focus on the business side of the operation.

“Brittany is working toward earning the right to succeed her father, and this is the next step in that process,” Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. “Given her work experience and depth of knowledge, we’re looking forward to Brittany returning to work for the Broncos and adding value across our organization.”

The comment from Ellis makes it clear that she has been identified by Ellis and two other trustees as the child of Pat Bowlen best suited to eventually take control of the team. Two months ago, two of her sisters filed a lawsuit challenging the arrangement.