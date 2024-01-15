Brits are taking shorter showers and cancelling subscriptions to save cash this year
Brits are planning to make money go further in 2024 by cooking at home instead of going out, closely monitoring energy use - and freezing left over food. A study, of 2,000 adults, found 32 per cent plan to buy things from different supermarkets to make sure they are getting the lowest price and a quarter will be shopping for second hand items in the upcoming year. Others will be learning about investing, trying to find the best interest rates and asking friends and family for energy saving tips. More than nine in 10 (91 per cent) see the importance of keeping an eye on energy use when trying to save money, so that they know they will have an accurate bill (45 per cent). And 41 per cent said that knowing how much they use helps them stick to their budgets.