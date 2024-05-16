Britons eye Olympic spots at Night of 10,000m PBs

Megan Keith needs a top-two finish to make the Olympic team [Getty Images]

Megan Keith and Patrick Dever will be among the British athletes hoping to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Night of the 10,000m PBs.

Keith, 22, already has the qualifying time and will need to finish as one of the top two British athletes to confirm her place at the Games.

Dever, 27, fell just eight seconds short of achieving the men's qualifying time of 27 minutes in April.

Live coverage of the Night of the 10,000m PBs is available on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app from 20:20 BST on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Diamond League season continues in Marrakesh, Morocco, with the action live on BBC Three and the BBC Sport website and app from 19:00.

Olympic places on the line at athletics' Glastonbury

The Night of the 10,000m PBs has been dubbed the "Glastonbury" of athletics and the unique event carries even greater significance this year as it doubles as the UK Olympic trials.

A total of 17 races, featuring athletes from more than 30 countries, will take place at Parliament Hill, London on Saturday night. Spectators will be placed at the heart of the event by several innovative features, including a back straight DJ and a lane three beer-and-cheer tent.

It is in the final two events of the evening where Britain's best will bid for an Olympic spot, with the first two UK athletes across the line heading to Paris if they have achieved the qualifying time.

Those times are set at 27:00 for men and 30:40 for women.

Aware she just needs a top-two finish, Scot Keith will be up against England's Jessica Warner-Judd, who will aim to win the British title for a successive year.

Also competing in the women's championship race at 20:30 are Philippa Bowden, Abbie Donnelly, Clara Evans, Alice Goodall, Lauren McNeil, Jennifer Nesbitt, Verity Ockenden and Sophie Wallis.

Dever became the second fastest Briton of all time behind Sir Mo Farah (26:46.57) when he ran 27:08 at The Ten in California last month, going agonisingly close to the Olympic qualifying standard.

Also in the men's championship race at 21:25 are Ellis Cross, Charles Hicks, Rory Leonard, Zakariya Mahamed, Paulos Surafel and Charles Wheeler.

Prize money of £30,000 is up for grabs.

2024 Men’s & Women’s Championship race prize money:

1st place = £6,000

2nd place = £3,000

3rd place = £1,000

In addition, if the Championship race men or women’s winner breaks the current event record times of 27:12.73 (men) & 29:59.03 (women) they each receive an extra £5,000

Pattison & Lake among Brits in Diamond League action

Ben Pattison will get his season under way in Marrakesh [Getty Images]

World 800m bronze medallist Ben Pattison will get his track season under way when the fourth Diamond League meeting of the year takes place in Marrakesh on Sunday.

Pattison, 22, is joined in the men's 800m by fellow Briton Daniel Rowden, while George Mills, Elliot Giles and Jake Heyward are in 1500m action.

Morgan Lake, who narrowly missed out on the world podium last summer, competes in the women's high jump, while the women's 400m hurdles features Jessie Knight.

Jeremiah Azu will come up against Jamaica's Yohan Blake in the men's 100m and Lawrence Okoye is in the men's discus field.

Elsewhere, world champion Shericka Jackson headlines the women's 200m after winning both the 100m and 200m Diamond League titles in 2023.

There are seven Diamond League meetings scheduled to take place before Paris 2024, with London offering the final opportunity for Olympic preparations in July.