Briton Reid claims bronze at World Championships

Emma Reid won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham [IJF]

Briton Emma Reid secured bronze at the Abu Dhabi World Championships to mark the end of the Olympic qualification window.

Reid beat Aruna Jangeldina, Guusje Steenhuis and Beata Pacut-Kloczko to reach the semi-finals, but lost against number one seed Anna-Maria Wagner.

The 28-year-old successfully came through her -78kg bronze medal match European champion Audrey Tcheumeo.

It caps off a fine month for Reid, who also picked up bronze at both the Dushanbe Grand Slam and Kazakhstan Grand Slam.

Germany's Wagner overcame Alice Bellandi of Italy to win the gold in Abu Dhabi.