Briton Edwards gets Bellator title fight in London

Birmingham’s Fabian Edwards will fight Johnny Eblen for the Bellator middleweight title on 14 September at Wembley Arena.

The Briton lost a firefight against Eblen last September in Dublin.

Eblen, 32, is undefeated in 15 bouts and will fight in London for the first time.

Both men have fought once since their first encounter, each picking up a points win.

Edwards, 31, will have home advantage but will be an underdog against the American champion.

He earned his second title shot with a convincing points win over Aaron Jeffery in Belfast in March.

Edwards has 13 wins and three losses on his record, also losing to Austin Vanderford and Costello van Steenis.

Eblen’s title defence will headline at Bellator London as the PFL continues to stage its Bellator Champions Series.

PFL acquired Bellator last year and while it has welcomed the likes of Linton Vassell and Brett Johns into its American tournament, several high-profile Bellator names have continued to compete under the Bellator banner.