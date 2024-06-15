Briton Draper powers into Stuttgart final against Berrettini

Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini in action against his compatriot Lorenzo Musettiduring their men's singles semi final tennis match of the Stuttgart Open tournament. Marijan Murat/dpa

Briton Jack Draper will be aiming for his first career title in the final of the Stuttgart ATP grass tournament where he will face twice winner Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

Draper defeated American Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-3 in the semi-finals on Saturday. Former Wimbledon finalist Berrettini the followed by beating countryman Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-0.

Draper follows compatriot Andy Murray, who lost the final in 2022 to Berrettini, in reaching the showpiece in Stuttgart. But no British player has ever won the event.

Draper, currently number 40 in the world, will climb several places in the tennis world rankings on Monday and become the British number one for the first time.

Berrettini survived three break points while serving for the first set to beat Musetti in his first tournament since Monte Carlo in April.

"I was able to hold my nerves, especially when I served for the first set. And then after that I was feeling better and better and happy for the win," said Berrettini, whose first Stuttgart title was in 2019.

Stuttgart acts as a warm-up for the Wimbledon grass court grand slam, which begins on July 1.