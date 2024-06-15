Briton Draper powers into Stuttgart final, Italian duel to come

British tennis player Jack Draper in action against USA's Brandon Nakashima during their men's singles semi-final match of the Stuttgart Open tournament. Marijan Murat/dpa

Briton Jack Draper reached the final of the Stuttgart ATP grass tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win over American Brandon Nakashima on Saturday.

The 22-year-old follows compatriot Andy Murray, who lost the final in in 2022, in reaching the showpiece in Stuttgart. But no British player has ever won the event.

Draper's opponent in Sunday's final will be the winner of the Italian semi-final duel between twice Stuttgart champion Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti.

Draper, currently number 40 in the world, will climb several places in the tennis world rankings on Monday and become the British number one for the first time.

Stuttgart acts as a warm-up for the Wimbledon grass grand slam, which begins on July 1.