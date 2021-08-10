Britney Spears suffers new setback in conservatorship fight

Photo credit: Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Britney Spears has suffered a setback in her lengthy and complicated battle to end her conservatorship, which was instigated in 2008 and took control of her personal and professional affairs away from her.

Not long after stating last week that her fight was going "way better than what I ever anticipated", Britney's petition to immediately remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship has been denied by a judge. This is the second time her plea has been denied in as many months.

As reported by NBC, Los Angeles superior judge Brenda Penny rejected not only Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart's petition to immediately remove Jamie, but his additional petition to move a hearing regarding Jamie's financial dealings from September 29 to this month.

Photo credit: KMazur/WireImage - Getty Images

The petition stated that Britney "continues to suffer ongoing harm each day that Mr. Spears remains in place as the Conservator of the Estate – emotionally, psychologically, and financially."

Jamie reportedly said to the court in his opposition to the petition that his daughter is "mentally sick" and he was considering involuntary psychiatric hospitalisation. He cited a July 9 phone call with temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery as reason for his belief, but Montgomery has said that while she has "concerns" about Britney's "overall mental health", she believed Jamie has "misrepresented" her words regarding the hospitalisation.

Back in June, Britney appeared in court virtually and testified that her conservatorship has left her "depressed" and unable to sleep, while claiming that she has a IUD in her body to stop her having children that her conservators won't let her remove.

