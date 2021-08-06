Britney Spears says her conservatorship fight is going 'way better than anticipated'

Britney Spears has opened up about the state of her conservatorship fight in a new Instagram video.

The 39-year-old pop icon has been fighting for her father Jamie Spears to be removed as her conservator. She's requested accountant Jason Rubin to take his place after she made bombshell claims about the conservatorship during a court hearing in June.

In an IGTV video posted on Thursday (August 5), Britney addressed her fans while sat on a lounger outside, wearing a red bikini and a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses.

"I’m sure a lot of you guys are wondering how I’m doing and since the cat is out of the bag, literally out of the bag, and you guys know my situation," she said.

"I do wanna let you guys know that things are way better than what I ever anticipated. And here are a couple of questions you guys asked me apart from the drama in the conservatorship."

The singer then went on to answer fans' questions about her favourite clothing store, potato chips, Miley Cyrus song and body lotion scent.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

The star recently scored a legal victory in her conservatorship case when, last month during a closed-door court hearing held in Los Angeles, a judge decided that Spears would be allowed to choose her own attorney.

She was previously represented by Samuel D Ingham III, who was appointed as part of the conservatorship.

