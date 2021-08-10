Britney Spears Says Fans Only Know 'Half the Story' of Her Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears claimed her fans have only been told ‘half the story’ amid her ongoing legal battle to permanently remove father Jamie Spears as her conservator. On Monday, the singer opened up about these new details to Instagram in a message shared next to a Boomerang of a fan flying a ‘#FreeBritney’ flag. In another Instagram message a few minutes later, Britney teased that might be dialing back on her social media posts following ‘horrible and mean lies’ being written about her. All this came after a judge denied a request from Britney’s legal team to expedite an upcoming hearing. Her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, had filed a motion last week to move up the court date, which now remains scheduled for Sept. 29.