Britney Spears has leg licked my man after split from husband Sam Asghari

Lyles has said he wants gold in both the 100 and 200 meters at this World Championships, and got one half of the double on Sunday.
Kerley finished third in his semifinal heat, missing the final by 0.01 seconds.
Tavares dominated the fight and won 30-27 on all cards.
Zhang Weili had one of the greatest performances in UFC history, both on the ground and on the feet, as she dominated Amanda Lemos and retained her strawweight title in the co-main event of UFC 292 in Boston.
The Commanders are putting their trust in 22-year-old Howell, who started the final game of the 2022 season.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
From Triston Casas to Pablo López, these players' big numbers might surprise you.
Matt Harmon examines the latest news from around the league to uncover key information that fantasy drafters can use to their advantage.
The former UFC middleweight champion has been through 23 surgeries in his life, but the last four have been the toughest and he wasn't sure he'd ever be able to fight again.
Armstead underwent knee surgery this offseason and missed four games in 2022 with a variety of injuries.
As Odell Beckham Jr. gets a new chance with the Ravens, it's fair to wonder what could have been for him.
The Chiefs are a 6.5-point favorite for the opening game of the NFL season.
Celtics training camp is a month and a half away.
Viktor Hovland took the third spot on the European team on Tuesday, joining Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.
With the NFL season only weeks away, we're breaking down which offenses could struggle and which have been given a jolt of life.
One bettor parlayed 11 MLB games and the Ravens on Saturday night.
Trey Lance got the start vs. the Raiders and made plenty of mistakes.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.
Taxi Fountas allegedly directed a racial slur toward teammate Nigel Robertha during a match last month.
Johnny Manziel has always been highly entertaining. That’s never been his challenge.