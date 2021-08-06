Britney Spears Gets Candid About Conservatorship Because She 'Has Nothing Left to Lose' (Source)
A source tells ET that Britney Spears is starting to talk about her conservatorship case publicly now because she ‘has nothing left to lose.’
The Panthers have turned up the intensity during the past two days of training camp. Here’s what happened in Spartanburg today.
Rafael Nadal crashed out of his comeback event after a two-month layoff, falling to South Africa's 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris on Thursday in a third-round match at the ATP Citi Open.
With Manchester City appearing to close the door on a move for Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain may be the most likely next destination for the Argentinian superstar after Barcelona said they could not afford to give him a new contract.
The 23-year-old looks stunning!
LeVar Burton has declared himself a winner, even though he won’t be the new host of Jeopardy!. The Reading Rainbow star graciously reacted to upset fans after the news that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is finalizing a deal to succeed the late Alex Trebek as emcee of the venerable syndicated game show. “I have said […]
Roger Federer turns 40 on Sunday with his storied career, which has yielded 20 Grand Slams, a multi-million-dollar fortune and an army of fans who treat the Swiss star with saintly reverence, at a crossroads.
With Jon Rahm not in Memphis this week, DJ and Collin Morikawa can overtake the world No. 1 throne, with a historic feat for Morikawa.
O.J. Simpson says a severe case of COVID-19 last year left him gasping for air and fearing his time had run out. “When I had COVID, I almost couldn’t get out of bed,” Simpson told The Athletic in a new in-depth interview published Friday that also offered fresh comments on the double-murder case he was acquitted of. “I made it to my balcony, trying to breathe. I couldn’t catch my breath." The ...
The DWTS alum powers her workouts with green drinks and smoothies.
She leveled up her workouts in her 40s, and it shows.
The 39-year-old, who underwent double-knee surgery last year, reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon before withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics due to a "setback to his knee" during the grasscourt season. This latest injury puts the 20-time Grand Slam champion's participation in the U.S. Open, which gets underway on Aug. 30, in doubt. Organisers added that Tokyo men's singles gold medallist Alexander Zverev will also skip the tournament in Toronto to get some extra rest ahead of the last major of the season.
Sanaa Lathan has been sober for three years and cited her energy being drained as a big reason why she […] The post Sanaa Lathan quit drinking three years ago because it was ‘dimming my energy’ appeared first on TheGrio.
Here's how Rihanna achieved billionaire status.
The 32-year-old actress is a sight to behold.
Meghan McCain made a low-key departure from “The View” after four years on Friday, joking that she wanted to apologize to show producer Brian Teta “for making his blood pressure rise as much as I did.” McCain was hired to offer the conservative viewpoint on a talk show where she was outnumbered politically, a role she took to with gusto. McCain said at one point that “I feel like I died and this is a memorial.”
Jamie Spears has become a multi-millionaire by living off his daughter.
In a TikTok posted on July 20, Tia Wood said she was wearing a crop top and shorts when she was asked to wait outside a car-inspection station.
How to replicate, compress, codify and score the sport for a mainstream audience? Some believe proposed tweaks for Paris 2024 are welcome Adam Ondra in action during the men’s bouldering. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters “I mean, it was five one-thousands of a second away from a legal start,” Colin Duffy ruefully reflected. “Just unlucky.” Costly false starts are an inevitable component of every Olympics, but this one stood out: the athletics track was six miles away. This was sport climbing, and
The star is keen to sign up for the show when it returns Down Under.
Dr. Dre's fortune was estimated to be around $800 million in 2019.