Britney Spears Gets Candid About Conservatorship Because She 'Has Nothing Left to Lose' (Source)

Reuters

The 39-year-old, who underwent double-knee surgery last year, reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon before withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics due to a "setback to his knee" during the grasscourt season. This latest injury puts the 20-time Grand Slam champion's participation in the U.S. Open, which gets underway on Aug. 30, in doubt. Organisers added that Tokyo men's singles gold medallist Alexander Zverev will also skip the tournament in Toronto to get some extra rest ahead of the last major of the season.