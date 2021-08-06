Britney Spears’ dad claims Jodi Montgomery called singer ‘mentally sick,’ raised option of another 5150 psychiatric hold during July 9 call

Britney Spears’ dad claims his daughter’s day-to-day guardian called her “mentally sick” and possibly in need of another 5150 psychiatric hold during a phone call last month.

Jamie Spears made the surprise claim in a sworn statement signed Friday and submitted to a Los Angeles County judge to oppose a request for his immediate suspension as conservator of his Britney’s estate.

He said Jodi Mongtomery, the temporary conservator selected to manage his daughter’s medical care and security when he stepped down from that part of the 13-year conservatorship in September 2019, sounded “very distraught” when she allegedly phoned him July 9.

“Ms. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team and refused to even see some of her doctors,” he said in his statement.

Jamie said he and Montgomery also discussed the serious allegations Britney made during her June 23 public address to the court, including claims of improper medical care and limitations on her ability to see friends, get married again and remove an IUD birth control device.

“Ms. Montgomery acknowledged that many of my daughter’s statements at the last hearing were not true and attributed her statements to the fact that my daughter is ‘mentally sick,’” Jamie said in his statement.

“After Ms. Montgomery shared her detailed concerns about my daughter’s recent behavior, safety, and overall health, she raised potential options including a 5150 psychiatric hold, which raised my concerns,” he wrote.

Jamie’s lawyer filed the statement along with paperwork opposing his suspension as conservator of his daughter’s estate pending an upcoming hearing on Britney’s request that Jamie be replaced by an independent certified public accountant of her choosing.

In a filing Thursday, Britney’s new lawyer Mathew Rosengart said the “Toxic” singer remains traumatized and is losing sleep each day her estranged dad remains in control of her finances against her explicit wishes.

The lawyer previously argued Jamie is not acting in his daughter’s best interest, pointing out that he receives a monthly salary of $16,000 for his conservator role, which is $2,000 more than he allots to his daughter each month.

———