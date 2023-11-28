Britney ‘makes swipe’ at Jamie Lynn Spears after she opens up about their relationship

Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about the relationship between her and Britney on I’m A Celeb (ITV/PA)

Britney Spears may have made a social media dig at little sister Jamie Lynn after the latter spoke about their tumultuous relationship on I’m A Celeb.

The pop star, 41, posted an Instagram video from the animated movie Aristocats featuring a white cat speaking to a smaller kitten: “Ladies do not start fights, but they can finish them.”

The kitten then says in response: “Well, she started it.”

Under the clip, Britney wrote: “I never start fights but I can end them all.”

The post could be referring to a conversation that her sister Jamie Lynn, 32, had in camp with reality star Sam Thompson.

The former Made in Chelsea star asked the singer if she thought Britney would be worried about her decision to enter the Jungle.

“I can imagine she’d be worried about me out here. I think she’s probably checking in on me heavily,” Jamie Lynn replied.

“I do think she’s probably like, ‘Why would she do that?’ She asked me that before I came here, she was like, ‘You’re really going to do it?’ I was like, ‘I’m going to go to Australia and check it out.’”

Jamie Lynn continued: “[Seeing] me crying [in the Jungle], she’d probably be like, ‘Ya’ll get her out of there, right now!’”

Speaking about the nature of her relationship with her older sister, Jamie Lynn continued: “I love her. Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, families fight. Listen, we just do it better than most.”

The sisters have recently been involved in a public war of words, with both releasing books where their often strained relationship was mentioned.

In Britney’s book – The Woman in Me – the pop star insisted her younger sister should have helped her regain control of her life when she was constrained by her conservatorship from 2008 to 2022.

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears (Getty)

In her book – Things I Should Have Said – Jamie Lynn wrote in regard to the conservatorship: “My sister’s diatribe assigns blame outward without any self-reflection. I want to reiterate that my early childhood was good, despite the growing chaos in our home.”

On Monday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, Jamie Lynn revealed the unusual request her sister made during her Las Vegas residency – fresh crawfish.

In the show, Thompson discussed what he imagined Jamie Lynn’s home life was like when she was growing up in the southern United States, including the family gathering to eat the crustaceans together.

Spears said: “We’re from Louisiana, we love crawfish. My sister and all of us, we love crawfish so much.

“But she [Britney] only wanted the good crawfish. So the company in Louisiana would have them overnighted in a box for her, in an ice chest.”

She added: “Even in Vegas, she’d have crawfish, [she’d be] eating crawfish in the Elton John suite.”

Jamie Lynn also spoke about a harrowing accident where her eldest daughter Maddie, 15, nearly died in a freak accident at home.

She recalled her eldest daughter getting caught under a quad bike when she was a child.

Spears said: “I almost lost my oldest daughter… she drowned and we couldn’t save her. We tried really hard.

“She was trapped under a little side-by-side that we ride around our pond. This is in 2017, so she was eight or nine or something like that.”

She recalled how she, her husband and her parents-in-law rushed to save the girl before the emergency services arrived.

Spears added: “When they got there, she was not alive. They took her from me and they intubated her. Then the firefighter came over three seconds later and was like, ‘We’ve got a pulse, we’ve got a pulse’.

“They airlifted her… she’s hooked up on life support, breathing machines and all that… they come in, a priest to read her her last rites, and when they did, her body physically sat up, her spirit responded to it for whatever reason. She got better and better every day and walked out of the hospital. This has no repercussions.”

The campmates also reacted with sadness after food critic Grace Dent left the jungle due to medical reasons.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX