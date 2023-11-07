British women are ‘worst binge drinkers in the developed world’

Wine bottles on the shelves of a supermarket

British women are the worst in the developed world for binge drinking, international data show.

Research by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) suggests that the rise of “wine o’clock” has permeated the United Kingdom in ways not seen elsewhere.

The figures show 26 per cent of women in Britain report “heavy episodic drinking” – more than twice the OECD average of 12 per cent.

Just 2 per cent of women in Italy and 4 per cent of those in Spain reported such habits, along with 12 per cent of those in France, the study of 29 countries found.

Men were still significantly more likely than women in the UK to indulge in such habits, with a figure of 45 per cent – the fourth highest of all the countries examined. This compares with an OECD average of 27 per cent.

Only Romania, Denmark and Luxembourg had higher levels of men admitting such habits.

In figures combining the sexes, Britain came third for binge drinking.

Heavy episodic drinking was classed as at least eight units of alcohol, the equivalent of six drinks or more, on a single occasion in the previous month.

‘Huge financial burden on the NHS’

Dr Katherine Severi, the chief executive of the Institute of Alcohol Studies, said: “It’s concerning to see that men and women in the UK are more likely to drink heavily than in other developed countries, with women topping the leaderboard for the number of heavy drinking episodes and men ranking third.”

“Alcohol is the leading risk factor for death and ill-health in people aged 15-49 due to its links with cancers, stroke and cardiovascular disease. This not only shatters families but places a huge financial burden on the NHS and wider economy.”

She called for a national alcohol strategy and minimum unit prices to reduce heavy drinking.

Karen Tyrell, the chief executive of Drinkaware, said: “Binge drinking has long been a concern in British drinking culture. The Chief Medical Officer’s guidelines recommend that to keep risk low, we drink 14 units or fewer a week, avoid binge drinking and have several drink free days. If you are unsure about how much you’re drinking, take the Drinkaware Drinking Check and get help to make a change. If you are worried, you should see your GP for support.”

‘Harm is occurring under our noses’

John Britton, emeritus professor at the University of Nottingham, said the figures were “extremely worrying”.

“Harm is occurring under our noses because alcohol remains an integral part of British society and everyday life, much like tobacco was.

“In other countries alcohol is used as a social lubricant – a way of making social occasions more enjoyable – not as a route to getting legless as it often is here,” he said.

Dr Rachel Orritt, health information manager at Cancer Research UK, said Britain’s drinking patterns were fuelling cancer rates.

Research suggests that around one in 10 breast cancer cases are caused by alcohol consumption.

Dr Orritt said: “Drinking alcohol causes seven different types of cancer. Drinking doesn’t mean that someone will definitely get cancer, but the risk is higher the more alcohol someone drinks.”