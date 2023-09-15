British tourists among 15 people who fell ill with botulism at Bordeaux restaurant

Health authorities have identified the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar in Bordeaux as the source of the outbreak

British tourists are among 15 people who fell ill with botulism after eating canned sardines at a restaurant in Bordeaux.

A 32-year-old woman died after being infected, and at least 11 are in hospital, including six in intensive care. Irish, American and Greek tourists are among those who were infected.

French health authorities have identified the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar in Bordeaux as the source of the outbreak.

Authorities recommended that anyone who visited the restaurant between September 4 and 10 to consult a doctor urgently.

The UK’s Health Security Agency said French authorities had notified them of a small number of British nationals who ate at the restaurant last week.

“Individuals who have been identified by the French authorities and have returned to the UK are receiving medical attention,” the UKHSA said.

“If you ate at the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar in Bordeaux, France between 4 and 10 September please contact your local Emergency department urgently and let them know that you have recently visited a restaurant with a botulism outbreak.

“This does not spread from person to person and there is no risk to the general population.”

Botulism is a rare but life-threatening condition caused by bacteria that attacks the nervous system and muscles.

Most people make a full recovery with treatment, but paralysis can spread to muscles that control breathing. It is fatal in about five to ten per cent of cases.

The woman who died was a Greek national married to an Irish man. The couple had travelled from their home in Paris to see a Rugby World Cup match when they got sick.

The woman was discharged from hospital, but subsequently died due to complications linked to the illness, Ireland’s RTE reported.

Her husband, from County Mayo, is still receiving treatment in hospital. He is understood to be in a serious condition.

The Americans Matt Jackson and Kristy Brenner are also said to be among those who ate at the restaurant. Both were admitted to hospital - Ms Brenner has been released but Mr Jackson, remains, reads a GoFundMe page set up for Jackson.

Their holiday “went from amazing to nightmarish in a matter of hours,” it says, adding that Mr Jackson’s “response to Botulism has been extremely severe”, resulting in him losing the ability to speak or swallow.