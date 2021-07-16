British Open tee times, TV info for Saturday’s third round
Louis Oosthuizen maintained his perch atop the British Open leaderboard after following up a first-round 64 with a 65 on Friday. Oosthuizen, who is searching for his second British Open title (he won at the Old Course at St. Andrews in 2010) as well as for redemption from runner-up finishes in the past two majors, is now at 11 under. That’s two better than Collin Morikawa and three better than Jordan Spieth.
The leaderboard is quite intriguing, with Dylan Frittelli, Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler all tied for fourth at 7 under.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the third round of the British Open. All times listed are ET.
1st tee
Tee time
Players
4:20 a.m.
Yuxin Lin (a)
4:30 a.m.
Talor Gooch, Bryson DeChambeau
4:40 a.m.
Richard Mansell, Bernd Wiesberger
4:50 a.m.
Marcus Armitage, J.C. Ritchie
5:00 a.m.
Ryosuke Kinoshita, Poom Saksansin
5:10 a.m.
Rickie Fowler, Antoine Rozner
5:20 a.m.
Brendan Steele, Robert MacIntyre
5:30 a.m.
Sam Burns, Harris English
5:40 a.m.
Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak
5:50 a.m.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield
6:05 a.m.
Rory McIlroy, Richard Bland
6:15 a.m.
Benjamin Hebert, Xander Schauffele
6:25 a.m.
Padraig Harrington, Matthew Fitzpatrick
6:35 a.m.
Kevin Streelman, Lanto Griffin
6:45 a.m.
Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann
6:55 a.m.
Max Homa, Chan Kim
7:05 a.m.
Justin Thomas, Adam Scott
7:15 a.m.
Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner
7:25 a.m.
Jazz Janewattananond, Matthias Schmid (a)
7:35 a.m.
Chez Reavie, Aaron Rai
7:50 a.m.
Jonathan Thomson, Lee Westwood
8:00 a.m.
Ian Poulter, Jack Senior
8:10 a.m.
Webb Simpson, Tommy Fleetwood
8:20 a.m.
Johannes Veerman, Matt Wallace
8:30 a.m.
Sergio Garcia, Byeong Hun An
8:40 a.m.
Joel Dahmen, Justin Rose
8:50 a.m.
Dean Burmester, Daniel Berger
9:00 a.m.
Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker
9:10 a.m.
Danny Willett, Brian Harman
9:20 a.m.
Corey Conners, Cameron Smith
9:35 a.m.
Tony Finau, Ryan Fox
9:45 a.m.
Jon Rahm, Cameron Tringale
9:55 a.m.
Brooks Koepka, Mackenzie Hughes
10:05 a.m.
Justin Harding, Paul Casey
10:15 a.m.
Marcel Siem, Andy Sullivan
10:25 a.m.
Daniel van Tonder, Emiliano Grillo
10:35 a.m.
Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler
10:45 a.m.
Jordan Spieth, Dylan Frittelli
10:55 a.m.
Louis Oosthuizen, Collin Morikawa
How to watch
Saturday July 17
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 5-7 a.m.
NBC: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday July 18
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 4-7 a.m.
NBC: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
