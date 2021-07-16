British Open tee times, TV info for Saturday’s third round

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julie Williams
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Louis Oosthuizen maintained his perch atop the British Open leaderboard after following up a first-round 64 with a 65 on Friday. Oosthuizen, who is searching for his second British Open title (he won at the Old Course at St. Andrews in 2010) as well as for redemption from runner-up finishes in the past two majors, is now at 11 under. That’s two better than Collin Morikawa and three better than Jordan Spieth.

The leaderboard is quite intriguing, with Dylan Frittelli, Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler all tied for fourth at 7 under.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the third round of the British Open. All times listed are ET.

British Open: Odds and picks | Major payouts | Photos

1st tee

Tee time

Players

4:20 a.m.

Yuxin Lin (a)

4:30 a.m.

Talor Gooch, Bryson DeChambeau

4:40 a.m.

Richard Mansell, Bernd Wiesberger

4:50 a.m.

Marcus Armitage, J.C. Ritchie

5:00 a.m.

Ryosuke Kinoshita, Poom Saksansin

5:10 a.m.

Rickie Fowler, Antoine Rozner

5:20 a.m.

Brendan Steele, Robert MacIntyre

5:30 a.m.

Sam Burns, Harris English

5:40 a.m.

Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak

5:50 a.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield

6:05 a.m.

Rory McIlroy, Richard Bland

6:15 a.m.

Benjamin Hebert, Xander Schauffele

6:25 a.m.

Padraig Harrington, Matthew Fitzpatrick

6:35 a.m.

Kevin Streelman, Lanto Griffin

6:45 a.m.

Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann

6:55 a.m.

Max Homa, Chan Kim

7:05 a.m.

Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

7:15 a.m.

Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner

7:25 a.m.

Jazz Janewattananond, Matthias Schmid (a)

7:35 a.m.

Chez Reavie, Aaron Rai

7:50 a.m.

Jonathan Thomson, Lee Westwood

8:00 a.m.

Ian Poulter, Jack Senior

8:10 a.m.

Webb Simpson, Tommy Fleetwood

8:20 a.m.

Johannes Veerman, Matt Wallace

8:30 a.m.

Sergio Garcia, Byeong Hun An

8:40 a.m.

Joel Dahmen, Justin Rose

8:50 a.m.

Dean Burmester, Daniel Berger

9:00 a.m.

Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker

9:10 a.m.

Danny Willett, Brian Harman

9:20 a.m.

Corey Conners, Cameron Smith

9:35 a.m.

Tony Finau, Ryan Fox

9:45 a.m.

Jon Rahm, Cameron Tringale

9:55 a.m.

Brooks Koepka, Mackenzie Hughes

10:05 a.m.

Justin Harding, Paul Casey

10:15 a.m.

Marcel Siem, Andy Sullivan

10:25 a.m.

Daniel van Tonder, Emiliano Grillo

10:35 a.m.

Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler

10:45 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, Dylan Frittelli

10:55 a.m.

Louis Oosthuizen, Collin Morikawa


How to watch

Saturday July 17

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 5-7 a.m.

NBC: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday July 18

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 4-7 a.m.

NBC: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

List

Check the yardage book: Royal St. George's for the British Open

View 19 items

Related

How to bet the British Open: PGA Tour odds, key stats and course preview

Zach Johnson, who won at St. Andrews, and two more players withdraw from 2021 British Open

Jim Furyk earns first senior major championship with 2021 U.S. Senior Open title

Recommended Stories

  • British Open tee times, TV info for Friday’s second round

    Everything you need to know for the second round of the British Open.

  • Playing links golf for just the second time, Scottie Scheffler again in position to win first title at British Open

    Scheffler canned a 15-footer for par on his final hole Friday, putting him in a tie for fourth through 36 holes.

  • Louis Oosthuizen still shining, leads Collin Morikawa and others after second round at British Open

    One day after shooting a 64 that he considered to be a perfect round at Royal St. George’s, Louis Oosthuizen was nearly as good on Friday.

  • British Open: Notables who missed the cut at Royal St. George’s

    Not everyone took advantage of the delightful conditions the first two days of the British Open and will be leaving without a tee time on the weekend.

  • Portland Classic celebrates 50th anniversary ahead of 2021 event

    The Portland Classic features the worlds top women professional golfers at the Oregon Golf Club in West Linn, OR, from September 13 19, 2021.

  • Democratic Rep. Beatty arrested while calling for Senate action on voting rights

    Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, was arrested Thursday afternoon at the U.S. Capitol while protesting in favor of voting rights legislation.

  • College Football Rankings: CFN Preseason Ranking Of All 130 Teams

    The College Football News Preview 2021 preseason college football rankings with top players, games, and predicted finishes for all 130 teams

  • Jordan Spieth had perfect response to why The Open brings out best in his game

    Whether he's entered golf's oldest major championship in form or out of form, Jordan Spieth has always been able to get the best out of what he has.

  • The Latest: Oosthuizen sets 36-hole Open record to lead by 2

    Louis Oosthuizen is in the British Open record look with the lowest 36-hole score. Despite finally making his first bogey of the championship on the 16th hole of the second round, Oosthuizen had a 65 and led by two shots over Collin Morikawa. Oosthuizen narrowly missed a birdie on the final hole that would have tied the major championship record Brooks Koepka set in the 2019 PGA Championship.

  • Astros activate All-Star SS Carlos Correa from IL

    The Houston Astros have activated All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list. Correa was placed on the IL last week due to health and safety protocols. Correa is batting .288 with 16 homers and 52 RBIs heading into Houston's weekend series against the Chicago White Sox.

  • Cowboys may be heading to camp without reaching vaccination threshold

    Unless a surge of vaccinations took place in the last several days, the Cowboys may not enjoy relaxed COVID-19 protocols in camp.

  • BPD officer, sergeant indicted in alleged assault of juvenile

    A Baltimore City grand jury on Thursday indicted two members of the Baltimore Police Department. According to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, Officer Maxwell Dundore and Sgt. Brendan O'Leary face charges in connection with an assault on a juvenile. Dundore was indicted on second-degree assault and misconduct in office charges. O'Leary was indicted on false statement and misconduct in office charges.

  • Jankowski drives in 4, Phils beat Marlins 5-2 in DH opener

    Travis Jankowski drove in four runs, Matt Moore struck out nine while pitching into the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday. The Phillies have won eight of 11 to move within three games of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. “Any time you help the team win, it’s exhilarating,” Jankowski said.

  • Whiny Bryson DeChambeau Blames Play at Open on Driver

    After parting ways with his longtime caddie just hours before the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit a couple of weeks ago, Bryson DeChambeau may be looking to ditch something else following a poor showing during the first round of the British Open at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in England. After hitting just four of […] The post Whiny Bryson DeChambeau Blames Play at British Open on Driver appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Brooks Koepka jabs Bryson DeChambeau again at British Open: ‘I love my driver’

    Brooks Koepka is up to his usual tricks. That means taking jabs at his favorite foil, Bryson DeChambeau. “Drove the ball great. I love my driver,” Koepka said with a sly smile.

  • Mets designate OF Billy McKinney for assignment, Luis Rojas says he 'did everything we asked and more'

    The Mets designated OF Billy McKinney for assignment on Friday prior to the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, as room was needed for J.D. Davis to return from the 60-day IL.

  • 2021 Mets draft review: 1st round pick Kumar Rocker shares expectations | Mets Prospective

    This week on Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, hosts Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo dive deep into the Mets 2021 draft including the sequence of events that had to take place to get Mets first pick Kumar Rocker to them at #10. Joe also discusses the impact drafting Rocker has on his top 10 Mets prospects list and why Mets fans will need to show some patience with high expectations for Rocker. Joe and Jacob also have an exclusive interview with the Mets #1 pick where Kumar Rocker shares his excitement around being drafted by the Mets, what his journey up to this point has been like, what he knows about the current Mets, a quick personal scouting report, and why it's "crazy what the future can possibly hold" playing in NYC. Lastly, Joe provides some of the most interesting picks after round 1, and why a few young arms have Mets brass so excited. Watch more Mets Prospective: https://next.sny.tv/shows/mets-prospective-top-mets-minor-league-prospects About Mets Prospective: Mets Prospective features Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo profiling the top minor league prospects in the New York Mets organization, focusing on up-and-coming talent like Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, Matt Allan, Brett Baty, Khalil Lee, and more. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • 7-foot-4 14-year-old Chinese basketball player Zhang Ziyu being compared to Yao Ming

    Zhang Ziyu, who is 14 years old, has taken the internet by storm in a viral video of her playing basketball, towering over her teammates.

  • Kofi Cockburn returning to Illinois for his junior season

    The Fighting Illini get a major piece back for the 2021-22 season:

  • Michael Brockers' comments about Matt Patricia's Lions tenure are telling

    Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who didn't even overlap with Matt Patricia in Detroit, seems to be pleased that he's back in New England -- anywhere but the Motor City.